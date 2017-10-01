Kurtis 6p sports live Sept. 30

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
One hospitalized after vehicle collides with DPS vehicleOct. 1, 2017, 8:25 p.m.
-
Texas woman dies in car crash in BellmeadOct. 1, 2017, 8:38 p.m.
-
Special Olympics Texas facing massive funding…Sep 29, 2017, 10:37 p.m.