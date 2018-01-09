La Vega head football coach Willie WIlliams steps down, stays on as Athletic Director

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

Willie Williams tells Channel 6 that he has stepped down as La Vega's head football coach. He will stay on as Athletic Director.

Williams says defensive coordinator Don Hyde will take over as the Pirates' new head coach, pending board approval next Tuesday.

Williams is tied for 69th for the most wins in Texas High School football history with 214 wins. La Vega has made two state title appearances under Williams, losing in 2008 but winning the Class 4A Division I state championship in 2015 over Argyle.

Williams graduated from La Vega High School in 1977. He joined the Pirates' coaching staff in 1983 as an assistant. He was promoted to head coach in 1990.

