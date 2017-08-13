Lake Air advances to the championship round at the Little League Softball World Series

PORTLAND, Ore --The Lake Air Little League team, representing the Southwest Region came from behind tonight to beat undefeated central 6-4 at the Little League Softball World Series in Portland.

Lake Air finishes pool play with an perfect 4-0 record. They head to the Championship Round where the will face the team from the West Region tomorrow at 3 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

© 2017 KCEN-TV