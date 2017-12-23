Lincoln Riley with high praise for 2 CTX commits

Midway HS QB Tanner Mordecai (left) and Rockdale HS WR Jaquayln Crawford (right) signed to play football at the University of Oklahoma. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley praised the two athletes upon signing. (Photo: KCEN Editor, KCEN)

Midway's Tanner Mordecai and Rockdale's Jaquayln Crawford signed to play football at the University of Oklahoma on the new early signing day.

It led Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to praise the two, more specifically Mordecai.

Both athletes were instrumental in their team's drives to the state championship games this weekend.

Rockdale beat Brock 45-29 for the 3A-Division 1 crown, it's first title since 1976.

Cy-Fair handed Midway its only loss in 2017 51-35 in the 6A-Division 2 title game.

