Little River Academy state championship softball rings worth $7,500 stolen

The Little River Academy Softball Ring Ceremony scheduled for Friday night was postponed after the rings were stolen from under the seat of Head Softball Coach Gus Beuershausen's pick-up truck while it was parked outside his apartment complex in Temple Thursday night.

The thief or thieves entered his gated community and took the 24 rings, which were worth roughly $7,500, he told Channel 6. Several of Coach Beuershausen's personal belongings were also stolen, he said.

The varsity girl's softball team won their first state championship in school history this past spring -- a victory chronicled extensively by the Channel 6 sports department.

"It was a special moment for these girls, and that's what I'm most heartbroken about," Coach Beuershausen said.

The rings were silver with diamonds on top, along with the Academy "A" inside a state of Texas shape.

The theft was reported to the Temple Police Department, which is spearheading the investigation. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately return a request for comment.

"I'm sorry this happened. I feel responsible, and hopefully we can recover them," Coach Beuershausen said, adding the players had not even seen the rings before they were stolen.

If you see anyone trying to sell the rings, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or call Academy High School at 254-982-4201.

© 2017 KCEN-TV