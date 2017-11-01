HOUSTON – The Houston Astros face a decisive Game 7 for the World Series title Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Lance McCullers will take the mound for the Astros, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Dodgers. The series is all tied up at 3-3.
.@LMcCullers43. @faridyu.— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
For all the marbles. #Game7 pic.twitter.com/fvIn4qlKm1
Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.
We also want to see your best photos of you in your Astros gear. Send them to photos@khou.com.
GAME 7
Astros escape first inning after McCullers leaves bases loaded.
#KHOU11 #WorldSeries Pederson grounds out to Altuve...and #Dodgers leave the bases loaded as McCullers pitches out of trouble. 2-0 #Astros— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 2, 2017
Wooh.Too early to be worried. Astros still have the lead in the second inning. #WorldSeries #EarnHistory— Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) November 2, 2017
No surprise where Lance McCullers' two strikeout pitches ended up. Its his best zone, per MLB chart #khou11 #earnhistory pic.twitter.com/KdNc5d5fEz— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 2, 2017
Lance gets out of the jam to keep it a 2-0 #Astros lead! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/XWYPqKR0zw— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
Whew! Got out of that jam. Dodgers leave bases loaded. #Astros lead 2-0 #WorldSeries Game 7 #WatchParty #EarnHistory #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Eybb1cnJOE— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) November 2, 2017
Astros off to a great start.
.@astros couldn’t ask for a better start to #Game7. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/mOCPKzCn0f— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) November 2, 2017
The @astros really dig this whole #Game7 thing. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/iR5fnRJIV0— MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2017
#MinuteMaid explodes!! @astros start strong!! #AstrosvsDodgers 2-0 top of 1st! #WorldSeries Game 7 # WatchParty #EarnHistory #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/D7fxAr4uVC— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) November 2, 2017
Good start! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/iBSTHLFcm6— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
Yuli with a sign of respect.
Gurriel tips his hat to Yu Darvish. #WorldSeries #EarnHistory— Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) November 2, 2017
Astros active early! Strike First!
Leadoff double! 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/M2MHO7euSV— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
We'll take it!— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
Error allows Springer to score and the #Astros are on the board! pic.twitter.com/WZnNTlWJKb
The @astros strike first!— MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2017
Springer scores and it's 1-0 in #Game7. pic.twitter.com/DgoNCflnDG
Altuve's groundout plates Bregman! 2-0 #Astros! pic.twitter.com/s5rusMAh8b— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
GO 'STROS!
We ready. #Game7 pic.twitter.com/JoFZKr8o1j— MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2017
PHOTOS: Astros face Dodgers in decisive World Series Game 7
PRE-GAME
JJ with a show of support.
We’re all with you @astros!!!!#EarnHistory— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017
He's focused.
Locked in. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/7cd1v2eixP— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
We're guessing one of these guys could end up with a series MVP.
Just two studs taking in the moment. #Game7 pic.twitter.com/9pqsZejBTF— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
Fans are ready at the Minute Maid Watch Party!
Astros fans gearing up for Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. Houston - time to #Earnhistory pic.twitter.com/Br7efeqNio— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017
Clippers star and Houston native DeAndre Jordan shows off his Astros ink!
Clippers star @DeAndre Jordan not forgetting where he's from, cheering on the #Astros in enemy territory. "I'm all into this right here." pic.twitter.com/HxKvlk7xKk— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017
Former Rockets guard Pat Beverley still keeps n touch in his Houston friends.
.@patbev21 not forgetting his good friends in H-Town, stays in touch with @kidkeuchy...wishing the guys all the best tonight #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/sLuwYxkTUA— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017
Texans QB Deshaun Watson has his jerseys, do you?
#WorldSeries2017 Got my jerseys ready! Let's get this championship @astros •Game7 udigg 💯⚾️ #Htown pic.twitter.com/YuJyKJA7SR— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 1, 2017
It will be one for the ages tonight!
This has been a #WorldSeries for the ages, and we write the final chapter tonight.— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
Enjoy, everyone. pic.twitter.com/v6fAsrzGzD
Sweet kicks!
Cleats adidas gave to Carlos Correa for tonight. pic.twitter.com/99b5ChoW5O— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2017
'Stros getting warmed up for the big game.
@ABREG_1, George Springer and @defish21 getting loose before #WorldSeries Game 7. #Astros #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/AM0JNLwj0T— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017
@ABREG_1, meet @shawngreen15. #Astros #Dodgers #WorldSeries #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/VPmkMMfmGr— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017
WATCH: Coping with fatigue after late night baseball?
Mia and Len are in place.
Dude, whatever!
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen thinks the #Astros have "no chance" tonight in Game 7. Correa and Verlander...laughing that nonsense off. pic.twitter.com/LlLC6OcOqb— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017
Experience helps!
The #Astros are the 5th team to play two Game 7s in one season & the first since 1991. Only one team ('85 Royals) won them both pic.twitter.com/yHc2mmAhau— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) November 1, 2017
This is what it's all about.
Eyes on the prize.— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
#WorldSeries #Game7, TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @MLBONFOX. pic.twitter.com/Dq4LnxNWgm
We're ready!
Nothing like a Game 7!— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
Here are some things you need to know ahead of tonight's game. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/gfUi6AqML5
Our KHOU 11 team is ready for Game 7!
Hello from ☀️L.A. Almost time to play ⚾️!!!! Join @lencannonKHOU @JBristolKHOU @LSewardKHOU starting at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6yzohCLhv2— Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) November 1, 2017
The stage for #WorldSeries Game 7 is set, and we're just under 4 hours away from first pitch. #Astros #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/hGORzwZj6u— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017
For all the marbles.— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
⚾️ 7:20pm
📺 @MLBONFOX
📻 @SportsTalk790 & ESPN Deportes#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/XyP9q0QXrM
Don't count out the Astros!
Count ‘em out and the @astros WILL prove you wrong. #Game7 pic.twitter.com/5kaELXKuq5— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
HPD is prepared security wise should the Astros win the Series tonight.
Pumped for Game 7!
It’s the #Game7 we deserve. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/qkwWv6j2vj— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017
Game 7. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/2APR2vOo6u— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
And we are ready for Game 7. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/q8sK9SMNG3— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017
City Council showing their team spirit!
We're cheering for our @astros! Go @LMcCullers43 & team! We got this! #HouCouncil #WorldSeries #EarnHistory ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LuYL7RiBuB— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 1, 2017
