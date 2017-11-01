KCEN
LIVE BLOG: Astros take early lead, 2-0

it's been a long journey Astros fans.

Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com and USA Today Sports , KHOU 7:59 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros face a decisive Game 7 for the World Series title Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Lance McCullers will take the mound for the Astros, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Dodgers. The series is all tied up at 3-3.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason BristolMatt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

GAME 7

Astros escape first inning after McCullers leaves bases loaded.

Astros off to a great start.

Yuli with a sign of respect.

Astros active early! Strike First!

GO 'STROS!

PHOTOS: Astros face Dodgers in decisive World Series Game 7

PRE-GAME

JJ with a show of support.

He's focused.

We're guessing one of these guys could end up with a series MVP.

Fans are ready at the Minute Maid Watch Party!

 

Clippers star and Houston native DeAndre Jordan shows off his Astros ink!

Former Rockets guard Pat Beverley still keeps n touch in his Houston friends.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has his jerseys, do you?

It will be one for the ages tonight!

Sweet kicks!

'Stros getting warmed up for the big game.

WATCH: Coping with fatigue after late night baseball?

Mia and Len are in place.

Dude, whatever!

Experience helps!

This is what it's all about.

We're ready!

Our KHOU 11 team is ready for Game 7!

Don't count out the Astros!

HPD is prepared security wise should the Astros win the Series tonight.

Pumped for Game 7!

City Council showing their team spirit!

