Man arrested after jumping into Astros bullpen during Game 2 of World Series

LOS ANGELES --- A man hopped over a railing and into the the Houston Astros’ bullpen in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Footage showed the man with a Dodgers hat worn backward, a Dodgers jersey and gray shorts leap into the bullpen where he was immediately grabbed by a security guard and what appears to be Astros bullpen coach Craig Bjornson.

Dodger fans known for leaving games early, but not usually in handcuffs... #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bY8KrbghIY — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) October 26, 2017

More team security officers encircled the man as Astros players and other team personnel can be seen looking on. The man was led off in handcuffs.

