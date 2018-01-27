Mart Panthers host community-wide celebration

The Mart Panthers hosted a community-wide event on Wednesday to celebrate their 2017 Class 2A DI state title.

Mart defeated Refugio 34-21 to win its 6th overall state championship. The Panthers won their first state title in 1957 and then won again in 1969, 1999, 2006 and 2010.

All five coaches from those six state championship teams were in attendance for the celebration at the Mart Community Center.

