Maryland upsets No. 23 Texas 51-41, spoils Herman's debut

PHOTO: USA Today Sports Images (Photo: John Gutierrez, Custom)

AUSTIN - AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Tyrrell Pigrome passed for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving with an injury and Maryland stunned No. 23 Texas 51-41 Saturday, spoiling new Longhorns coach Tom Herman's debut.

Pigrome had to be helped off late in the third quarter after twisting his knee, but freshman Kasim Hill came in and led two crucial fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Maryland (1-0) led 27-7 in the second quarter, and then held off a Texas rally to snap a 17-game losing streak to ranked opponents, the third-longest streak among Power Five conference teams.

The Longhorns scored three non-offensive touchdowns: an interception return and blocked kick return by Holton Hill and a 91-yard punt return by Reggie Hemphill-Mapps. But those highlights couldn't deliver a win for Herman, who was brought from Houston to replace Charlie Strong after three straight losing seasons. Texas had its same old problems, giving up a special teams touchdown, missed field goals and a defense that was physically battered all game and give up big plays.

Shane Buechele passed for 375 yards for Texas (0-1).

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps pounded Texas on the line of scrimmage with an impressive running game and rolled up 263 yards rushing in a huge road for second-year coach D.J. Durkin. The Terps were about a three-touchdown underdog. But the injury to Pigrome, who had the offense humming when he was in, could be troublesome. Pigrome kept the Longhorns off balance with his runs and confident throws. Hill delivered on the touchdown driver in the fourth, but how he fills the role as a starter if needed could be tested.

Texas: What a letdown for a team that offered so much promise in the preseason, but looked more like a redux of 2016 on the field. Texas produced a 2,000-yard rusher last season, but couldn't run against Maryland, couldn't stop the run and Buechele was often on the run. The Longhorns also had 11 penalties for 117 yards, several wiping out big offensive plays.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins host Towson on Sept. 9.

Texas: The Longhorns will try to get Herman's first victory against San Jose State next week.

© 2017 Associated Press