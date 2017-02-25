MCC Baseball: Highlanders, Hawks split; McLennan takes series

System.Object

WACO, TEXAS - The McLennan Highlanders and Howard Hawks split today's doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan took game one 13-3 with Logan Freeman picking up the five-inning run-rule victory on the mound.



The Highlanders scored one run in the first at Chris Roller singled, moved to second on the walk of Joe Breaux, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Nic Motley.



McLennan added three runs in the second. Cole Haring doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mario Vela. George Callil doubled and scored on a double by Roller. Roller then scored on a triple by Breaux.



Howard got on the board with two runs in the fourth. Andrew Beck singled and Nick Colacecchi walked. Both runners advanced on a ground out by Mason Peterson and scored on a double by Doug Facendo.



The Highlanders responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Callil singled and scored on another double by Roller. Breaux followed with a double to score Roller and Breaux scored on double by Brock Morrison. Morrison then scored on a triple by Motley.



The Hawks final run came in the top of the fifth. Beck and Colacecchi both singled. Beck then scored on a single by Peterson.



McLennan sealed the run rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Nichols doubled and Haring drew a walk. Vela followed with a fielder's choice putting Haring out at second and moving Nichols to third. Callil singled to score Nichols. Vela and Callil both advanced a base on a wild pitch, and Roller walked to load the bases. Breaux doubled to score Vela and Callil. Roller then scored on a sacrifice fly by Morrison and Breaux scored on a passed ball.



Howard defeated McLennan 7-5 in the nightcap with Nick Urbantke taking the loss on the mound.



The Hawks scored a run in the second as Jonathan Arrieta singled and scored on a double by Facendo.



Howard added three runs in the fourth. Beck and Arrieta drew back-to-back walks. Facendo followed with a single to score Beck. Reese O'Farrell then tripled to score Arrieta and Facendo.



The Hawks extended their lead with three runs in the sixth. Beck singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Facendo singled and Beck scored on a McLennan error. O'Farrell followed with a single to score Facendo. Grant Olson singled and Trey Ochoa doubled to score O'Farrell.



McLennan scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth as Griffin Williams, Nick Thorquist and Callil all walked and scored on a triple by Joe Breaux.



The Highlanders added a run in the seventh as Haring doubled and scored on a Howard error.



McLennan rounded out the scoring with a run in the eighth. Callil walked and moved to second on a ground out by Roller. Breaux and Motley both singled bringing Callil in to score.



"The split today gives us the series win over Howard. When you win the first two games though, you are never happy when game three ends up with the other team taking it," head coach Mitch Thompson said. "In today's first game, Freeman was really good for us and we swung the bats exceptionally well. We had double after double after double and lots of extra-base hits. We ended up having 10 extra-base hits on the game, eight doubles and two triples. Lots of guys had good games. Roller, Breaux and Callil were all outstanding offensively for us but Freeman was really good. He really bowed up and made some big pitches at big times to keep us ahead in the ball game."



"In game two, Howard jumped out against us and was ahead 7-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. I'm real proud of the way our guys fought to get back in the game. We had several opportunities to actually take the lead and win it but we had a couple balls that landed within a foot of the foul line that if they landed fair, just one foot over, we would have won the ballgame. We give Howard credit, they threw some really nice arms at us and competed hard. Our guys competed hard too; we just didn't play well enough to get the win. You're not going to win a game when you end up having 13 strikeouts in a nine-inning ball game. I give Howard's pitchers credit for that; they were outstanding and were really good pitchers. We've got to compete a little harder than that and do a little better before we get down 7-0."



"Callil is the really big highlight for the weekend. He started all three games and was 7-8 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and he ended up scoring nine runs and drew four walks. He was on base 12 of 13 times this weekend. You can't do much better than that."



McLennan 13, Howard 3

Howard 000 21 – 3 8 0

McLennan 130 45 – 13 13 2

Denny Bentley, Matt Hansen (5), Luke Haynes (5) and Doug Facendo. Logan Freeman and Josh Breaux. WP: Freeman; LP: Bentley. Leading hitters – Howard: Robert Bullard (1-3, 2B), Andrew Beck (3-3), Mason Peterson (1-3, RBI) and Doug Facendo (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI); McLennan: Chris Roller (3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Joe Breaux (3-3, 2 2B, 3B, 4 RBI), Brock Morrison (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI), Nic Motley (1-2, 3B, 2 RBI), Jackson Nichols (1-3, 2B), Cole Haring (1-2, 2B), Mario Vela (0-2, RBI) and George Callil (3-3, 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 14-2.



Howard 7, McLennan 5

Howard 010 303 000 – 7 11 2

McLennan 000 003 110 – 5 7 1

Brandon Young, Shayne Nance (6), Tristan Tom (8), Chris Fearon (8) and Reese O'Farrell. Nick Urbantke, Hunter Spaeth (4), Nathan Gonzales (6), Palmer Wenzel (8) and Nick Thornquist. WP: Young; LP: Urbantke. Leading hitters – Howard: Trey Ochoa (2-5, 2B, RBI), Doug Facendo (4-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Reese O'Farrell (2-4, 3B, 3 RBI); McLennan: Joe Breaux (3-5, 3B, 3 RBI) and Nic Motley (1-3, RBI). Record: McLennan 14-3.

