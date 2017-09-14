MCC Highlander Golf's Lorentzen earns conference honor

McLennan Community College’s Mathias Lorentzen has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Player of the Week for Sept. 3-9.



The freshman from Lyngby, Denmark, led the Highlanders to a third-place finish at the Andrews Collegiate/Amateur Invitational Sept. 9-10. He recorded rounds of 68 and 70 for a two-day total of 183, seven under par, to place fourth individually just three strokes behind the individual champion.

