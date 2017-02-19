MCC Highlanders win two of three in Midland

System.Object

MIDLAND, TEXAS - The McLennan Highlanders won two of three games this weekend in Midland.



The Highlanders clobbered Colby in their first game Saturday afternoon defeating the Trojans 14-4 in a seven-inning run-rule victory. Jase Embry picked up the win on the mound.



McLennan began the scoring with two runs in the top of the first. Chris Roller singled and Joe Breaux drew a walk. Both runners advanced on a passed ball and Josh Breaux walked to load the bases. Griffin Paxton followed with a single to score Roller and Joe Breaux. Josh Breaux then scored on a single by Griffin Williams.



Colby scored two run in the bottom of the first. Brian Granton and Garrett Kirkwood both singled. Granton moved to third on a fly out by Andy Leader and scored on a single by Adam Cook. Kirkwood scored on a McLennan error.



The Highlanders added two runs in the second. Brendan Venter singled and scored on a double by Josh Breaux. Paxton then doubled to scored Josh Breaux.



The Trojans added a run in the second as Christian Roduner was safe on a fielder's choice, moved to third on a double by Granton and scored on a single by Drake Kirkwood.



Cook's solo home run in the third was the the final Colby run.



McLennan added to its lead with three runs in the fourth as Roller and Joe Breaux both singled and scored on a home run by Josh Breaux.



The Highlanders plated four more runs in the sixth. Venter singled and scored on a another Josh Breaux home run. Jackson Nichols doubled and scored on a double by Chase Sortor. Sortor then scored on a single by George Callil.



McLennan sealed the run-rule with two runs in the top of the seventh. Paxton hit a solo home run and Cole Haring singled. Nichols followed with a fielder's choice putting Haring out at second. Nichols then scored on a triple by Sortor.



In Saturday's final game, the Highlanders fell to the host Midland Chaparrals 17-4. Nick Urbantke took the loss on the mound.



McLennan scored one run in the top of the first as Roller led off with a triple and scored on a single by Venter.



Midland took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the first. Riley King and Nolan Rattai both singled. King scored on a fly out by Hill Alexander and Eric Senior doubled to score Rattai. Braden Hayward was hit by the pitch and Connor Flanagan walked to load the bases. Brandon Scrivner then singled to score Senior and Hayward.



The Chaparrals added a run in the second. King walked but was out at second on fielder's choice by Rattai. Rattai moved to second on an error, advanced to third on a single by Alex Salcido and scored on a fielder's choice by Senior.



Midland increased its lead with five runs in the fourth. Alexander singled and Salcido walked both scoring on a double by Senior. Hayward singled and Flanagan was hit by the pitch loading the bases. Scrivner was also hit by the pitch bringing Senior in to score. Hayward scored on a passed ball and Flanagan scored on a single by King.



Two more Chaparrals' runs scored in the fifth. Alexander singled and Salcido walked both scoring on a triple by Flanagan.



Senior hit a a solo home run for Midland in the seventh.



The Highlanders scored a run in the eighth as Joe Breaux singled, moved to second on a single by Venter, advanced to third on the walk of Josh Breaux and scored on a line drive by Paxton.



Midland's final four runs came in the bottom of the eighth. King walked, Rattai singled and Alexander walked to load the bases. Salcido was safe at first and moved all the way around to third on a Highlanders' error bringing King, Rattai and Alexander in to score. Salcido then scored on a single by Senior.



McLennan rounded out the scoring with two runs in the top of the ninth. Sortor singled and Roller walked. Joe Breaux singled to score Sortor and Roller scored on a single by Venter.



The Highlanders rebounded with a 8-5 victory over the Seward Saints Sunday afternoon. Logan Freeman got the win and Palmer Wenzel picked up the save on the mound.



McLennan scored two in the first. Brock Morrison singled and Paxton walked both scoring on a triple by Sortor.



The Highlanders extended their lead with three runs in the seventh. Mario Vela singled and Callil walked. Both runners scored on a Roller home run.



Seward got on the board with a run in the bottom of the seventh as Cody Stineman doubled and scored on a single by Brian Tims.



McLennan's final three runs came in the top of the eighth. Nichols tripled and scored on a sacrifice by Vela. Callil the doubled and scored on another Roller home run.



The Saints rounded out the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Addison Kaasch singled and Stineman doubled. Trent Powell followed with a double to score Kaasch and Stineman. Powell then scored on a home run by Lawrence Greiner.



"We had another good weekend out in Midland winning two our of three games. We faced some adversity, fighting illness in the ball club and leaving some guys so we had to make some adjustments in our lineup and give some other guys some opportunities. It's good to have that happened and for us to still be successful," head coach Mitch Thompson said. "We had some guys step up and play well. Sortor was a very welcome shot of fresh air. When he got his opportunity yesterday against Colby and Midland, he played well and had some big at bats and continued that today. Freeman was outstanding on the mound in his start today and really pitched the ball well in some tough conditions with the wind blowing out 12-20 mph."



"We had a good day and a good weekend and we are looking forward to continuing on next week against Howard."



McLennan 14, Colby 4

McLennan 320 304 2 – 14 17 2

Colby 211 000 0 – 4 9 2

Jase Embry, Bailey Horn (6) and Jackson Nichols. Carlos Amador, C.J. Bertram (3), Nykolas Crumrine (6) and Cole MacLaren. WP: Embry; LP: Amador. Leading hitters – McLennan: Joe Breaux (2-4), Josh Breaux (2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Griffin Paxton (4-5, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Griffin Williams (1-4, RBI), Jackson Nichols (1-4, 2B), Geroge Callil (1-4, RBI) and Chase Sortor (2-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI); Colby: Brian Granton (3-4, 2B), Drake Kirkwood (1-4, RBI), Adam Cook (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Cole MacLaren (1-3, 2B). Record: McLennan 11-1.



Midland 17, McLennan 4

McLennan 100 000 012 – 4 10 3

Midland 410 520 14x – 17 15 0

Nick Urbantke, Chandler Cannon (2), Connor Heffron (5), Coleman Beazley (8) and Josh Breaux. Brock Barger, Logan McCrummin (8), Kyle Mitchell (8) and Alex Salcido. WP: Barger; LP: Urbantke. Leading hitters – McLennan: Chris Roller (1-4, 3B), Joe Breaux (3-5, RBI), Brendan Venter (3-5, 2 RBI), Griffin Paxton (0-2, RBI) and Chase Sortor (2-3, 2B); Midland: Riley King (2-4, RBI), Hill Alexander (2-4, RBI), Alex Salcido (1-4, 3 RBI), Eric Senior (4-6, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI), Connor Flanagan (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI) and Brandon Scrivner (1-4, 3 RBI). Record: McLennan 11-2.



McLennan 8, Seward 5

McLennan 200 000 330 – 8 10 1

Seward 000 000 140 – 5 10 0

Logan Freeman, Hunter Spaeth (8), Palmer Wenzel (8) and Jackson Nichols. Jared Viddy, West Reddell (7) and Lawrence Greiner. WP: Freeman; LP: Biddy; SV: Wenzel. Leading hitters – McLennan: Chris Roller (2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Griffin Paxton (1-3, 2B), Chase Sortor (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI), Cole Haring (1-4, 2B), Jackson Nichols (1-4, 3B), Mario Vela (1-3, RBI) and George Callil (1-3, 2B); Seward: Addison Kaasch (2-4), Cody Stineman (2-4, 2 2B), Trent Powell (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Lawrence Greiner (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Brian Tims (2-4, RBI). Record: McLennan 12-2.

(© 2017 KCEN)