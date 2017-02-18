MCC Highlassies drop two in Temple Tournament

System.Object

The McLennan Highlassies dropped two games today at the Temple Tournament.



In the first game, the Highlassies fell to the Galveston Whitecaps 7-4. Vannessa Castro took the loss in the circle.



Galveston began the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Mikaela Stegall singled and moved to second on a bunt by Breanna Nunn. Angel Villanueva was hit by the pitch to load the bases. Ashley Kriesel then drew a walk to bring Stegall in to score.



The Whitecaps added three runs in the second as Ahahi Hoover and Kirsten Shaw both singled and scored on a home run by Nunn.



Two more Galveston runs crossed the plate in the third as Adriana Rincon and Kameri Mott both singled and scored on double by Shaw.



Nunn's solo home run in the fourth was the Whitecaps' final run.



All four of McLennan's runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Serena Saldivar was hit by the pitch. Victoria Gonzales and Haley Webre both singled to load the bases. Breanna Heredia followed with a grand slam to left-center field.



In the second game of the day, the Highlassies fell to the San Jacinto Lady Coyotes 6-4. Victoria Vasquez took the loss in the circle.



San Jacinto scored one run in the second. Kaitlin Kerl was hit by the pitch and Shelbi Doherty was safe on an error. Another McLennan error brought Kerl in to score.



The Lady Coyotes extended the lead with two runs in third as Madison Neal walked and scored on a home run by Kerl.



McLennan tied the game with three runs in the fifth. Estrella Guardiola, Ruby Trejo and Elizabeth Svienty all singled loading the bases. Guardiola scored on a fly out by Zayra Olguin and Trejo scored on a fly out by Saldivar. A Galveston error then brought Svienty in to score.



The Highlassies took the lead with a run in the top of the sixth as Guardiola singled, moved to second on the walk of Trejo, advanced to third on a single by Svienty and scored on a fly out by Saldivar.



San Jacinto stole the win with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Doherty and Taylor McHenry both singled. Missy Hernandez followed with a single to score Doherty and McHenry scored on a Highlassies' error. Hernandez then scored on a sacrifice fly by Dani Damion.



McLennan returns to action on Wednesday traveling to Houston for a 1 p.m. doubleheader with San Jacinto.



Galveston 7, McLennan 4

Galveston 132 100 0 – 7 10 0

McLennan 000 004 0 – 4 6 0

Ashley Kriesel and Anabelle Bellow. Chanlynn Turner, Vannessa Castro (1) and Estrella Guardiola. WP: Kriesel; LP: Castro. Leading hitters – Galveston: Brianna Nunn (3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Kirsten Shaw (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Ashley Kriesel (1-3, 2B, RBI); McLennan: Breanna Heredia (1-2, HR, 4 RBI) and Zayra Olguin (2-4). Record: McLennan 14-5.



San Jacinto 6, McLennan 4

McLennan 000 031 0 – 4 11 3

San Jacinto 012 003 x – 6 6 1

Victoria Vasquez, Lizzie Donaldson (4) and Estrella Guardiola. Niki Gonzales, Katlyn Rivera (5), Kaylee Ousman (5), Tori Stoddard (7) and Kaitlin Kerl. WP: Gonzales; LP: Vasquez. Leading hitters – McLennan: Estrella Guardiola (3-4), Victoria Gonzales (2-4), Haley Webre (1-3, RBI), Zayra Olguin (0-4, RBI), Serena Saldivar (0-2, 2 RBI) and Ruby Trejo (2-3); San Jacinto: Dani Damion (0-3, RBI), Alexis Deleon (0-3, RBI), Taylor McHenry (2-3, 2B), Kaitlin Kerl (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) and Missy Hernandez (1-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 14-6.

