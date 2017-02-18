MCC Highlassies fall at Cisco

System.Object

The McLennan Highlassies suffered a tough conference loss on the road today falling to the Cisco Lady Wranglers 82-54.



McLennan opened the game on a 4-0 run with shots in the lane from posts Nadia Hayes and Ashley Moore. The Highlassies continued to lead by four, 8-4, with 7:10 remaining in the first. A Washington 3-pointer pulled the Lady Wranglers within one and a Jones jumper with 6:19 on the clock gave Cisco the one-point lead, 9-8. The teams traded the lead for the next three minutes. The Lady Wranglers began to pull away late in the quarter and led 26-19 after the first.



Cisco picked up the tempo and another Washington 3-pointer less than 20 seconds into the second quarter put them up by 10, 29-19. The Lady Wranglers continued to extend their lead through the second and held the 52-31 advantage at the break.



The second half was much the same and the Highlassies weren't able to recover.



Jaylonn Walker led the Highlassies with 21 points. Velma Mitchell had eight points to go along with eight rebounds.



McLennan continues conference play Wednesday hosting Collin. The women's game will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.



McLennan: Patrickia Daily 1 0-0 3; Colandria Haynes 0 0-0 0; Dariel Johnson 2 3-4 8; Jordan Mullins 2 1-2 5; Velma Mitchell 3 2-2 8; Jaylonn Walker 9 1-3 21; Chelsi Woodard 0 0-0 0; Nadia Hayes 2 1-2 5; Ashley Moore 2 0-0 4; Totals: 21 8-15 54.



Cisco: Hampton 3 0-0 6; Downing 4 1-1 10; King 5 2-2 12; J. Washington 1 0-0 3; B. Washington 8 2-4 22; Hayes 4 0-0 10; Overton 1 0-0 2; Jones 5 5-6 15; Tilley 1 0-0 2; Totals: 32 11-14 82.



3-pointers: McLennan 4 (Walker 2, Daily 1, Johnson 1), Cisco 7 (B. Washington 4, Hayes 2, Downing 1); Total fouls: McLennan 16, Cisco 19; Halftime score: Cisco 52, McLennan 31; Record: McLennan 16-10 (9-2).

