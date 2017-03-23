McClennan CC baseball gets boost from down under

George Callil grew up in Melbourne, Australia, before heading to Waco to play shortstop at McLennan Community College. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - The McLennan Community College Baseball Program has long been nationally respected.

If you look at the Highlanders’ roster, there are 39 names – 36 from Texas, two from Ohio and one from a little further south.

Freshman shortstop George Callil’s journey began in another sport with a different kind of bat. He grew up playing cricket and then mostly to help out with his cricket, he started playing baseball.

“That’s when I fell in love with it and it took over as my number one sport,” he said.

That love is what brought Callil from Melbourne, Australia to Waco t o play junior college baseball, with the hope of getting to a bigger college en route to professional baseball.

In fact, when Callil began at MCC in the fall of 2016, it was the first time he had ever set foot in Texas.

His first was also a first for Highlanders coach Mitch Thompson.

“We got some video on him and he was really good in the video,” Thompson said. “Really good in the video. It’s the first time I’ve ever recruited a kid solely off of video.”

Callil said his parents have been very helpful and supportive of his decision.

With a dream, a bat and a glove, Callil left the land down under coming 9,000 miles, but it wasn’t all RBI's and home runs.

“The first couple weeks in the fall were pretty tough,” Callil said. “Just getting used to the school and practice and 6:00 a.m. weights.”

He said after the first five or six weeks, he got used to the full work load.

Two sophomore teammates share international ties with Callil and reached out.

Third basemen Brendon Venter moved to Flower Mound from South Africa when he was 9 and 2nd basemen Mario Vela moved to Mission, Texas, from Reynosa, Mexico, his freshman year of high school.

They’ve helped Callil, but not how you might have expected.

Venter said the biggest thing that they could do for him is drive him somewhere.

“Do you need something? You can just tell me,” Vela said. “I can give you a ride if you need to go buy groceries or if you want to just go and take a ride because you feel all the pressure coming up, just text me and we can go do whatever you want.”

When it came to the adjustment, things from home sitting in his duplex have helped.

A bandana signifying the Japanese heritage from his mom.

Koala bears and the hat he wore with the national team to go with pictures of friends, family, and his dogs. However, the way he keeps in touch with his roots most is cooking.

“I do a lot of rice and then all kinds of meat,” he said. “Pork, beef, chicken and then try to put like an Asian kind of flavor to that as well.”

Venter said the three of them will cook together a lot of the times.

“Like one day he’ll cook for me, I’ll cook for him, we’ll go get something to eat the next day,” Venter said.

For now, with the hope that one day soon his family can see him play.

George Callil is chasing a dream through Central Texas.

Coach Thomson said he is the kind of guy they look for in professional baseball to do special things.

George is doing one of those special things right now. He's second on the team in hitting at .380 and second in on-base percentage at .506.

All that from the 9-spot in the lineup.

