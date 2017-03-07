McLennan Baseball fifth in first regular season NJCAA poll

The McLennan Highlanders baseball team is ranked fifth in the first NJCAA Division I Poll of the spring. The Highlanders began the 2017 season ranked 16th in the preseason poll and boast an overall record of 15-3.



Chipola (Florida) is atop the poll with a record of 19-4 followed by Walters State (Tennessee) in second with a 21-3 record. Dyersburg State (Tennessee) is third with a 16-2 record and Gulf Coast State (Florida) is fourth at 19-3.



Odessa is sixth (13-2) and is the only other Region V team in the poll. Grayson (9-4) is receiving votes.



McLennan and Grayson will open conference play tomorrow with a noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.

