McLennan Baseball ranked 16th in NJCAA preseason poll

The McLennan Highlanders will begin their 2017 campaign ranked 16th in the nation. The NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll was released today by the NJCAA National Office.



Defending national champion Yavapai (Arizona) is ranked first, followed by San Jacinto (Texas) in second and Iowa Western in third. Chipola (Florida) and Cowley County (Kansas) round out the top five.



Midland (10th), a Region V opponent for the Highlanders and Navarro (17th) are the only other Texas schools ranked. Grayson is receiving votes.



The first regular season poll will be released March 7.



McLennan opens the season Friday, hosting Angelina for a noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.

