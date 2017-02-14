McLennan Highlanders remain in NJCAA top 10

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is ranked eighth in this week’s NJCAA Division I Poll with an overall record of 25-1.



South Plains (Texas) continues to hold the top spot followed by Hutchinson (Kansas) in second and San Jacinto (Texas) in third. Northwest Florida State and Vincennes (Indiana) round out the top 5. Trinity Valley (12th), Tyler (17th) and Odessa (18th) are the only other Texas schools in the rankings.



McLennan leads the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with a 7-1 record. They continue conference play tomorrow hosting Hill. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

