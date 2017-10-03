Close McLennan Highlassies Oct. 7 basketball scrimmage canceled KCEN 6:08 PM. CDT October 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The McLennan Highlassies' basketball scrimmage with Lone Star College-CyFair scheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 7 at The Highlands has been canceled. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories Bank robber hits Heart of Texas Federal Credit… Oct. 3, 2017, 5:28 p.m. The Art Center of Waco closes after engineer finds… Oct. 3, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Two DPS troopers hospitalized, after driver slams… Oct. 3, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
