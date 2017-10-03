KCEN
McLennan Highlassies Oct. 7 basketball scrimmage canceled

KCEN 6:08 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

The McLennan Highlassies' basketball scrimmage with Lone Star College-CyFair scheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 7 at The Highlands has been canceled.

