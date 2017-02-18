Men's Tennis Upsets No. 10 Georgia, 4-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - The 13th-ranked Baylor men's tennis team bounced back from its first loss of the season to upset No. 10 Georgia, 4-2, Saturday in consolation play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Georgia struck first in doubles as BU’s No. 1 duo of Max Tchoutakian and Johannes Schretter dropped a 6-2 decision to Jan Zielinski and Robert Loeb.

However, the Bears stormed back to capture the opening point with 6-4 victories on both court two and three. First, Juan Benitez and Constantin Frantzen bested Paul Oosterbaan and Walker Duncan at the No. 2 spot, followed by Jimmy Bendeck and Will Little’s triumph over Nathan Ponwith and Wayne Montgomery at the bottom of the lineup.

In singles, Johannes Schretter gave Baylor a 2-0 advantage by upsetting No. 117 Ponwith, 6-4, 6-2, at the No. 3 spot.

UGA quickly tied the score with straight-set victories on courts five and six. Frantzen lost 6-4, 7-5, at the bottom of the lineup, while Little fell 7-6, 6-3 at the No. 5 position.

Baylor answered that comeback by winning the next two singles matches to take the contest.

First, the 54th-ranked Benitez upset 15th-ranked Montgomery, 6-7, 6-0, 6-3 at the top of the lineup and then No. 57 Tchoutakian bested 55th-ranked Emil Reinberg, 6-3, 7-6.

TOP QUOTE #1

"I am really proud of the guys. It is a challenge to take a loss and then know you have to come out the next day and play another really, really good team. It is part of what makes this tournament so special. It is really good for the development of your group, because you really are challenged that way. Georgia has a really good team and I think it was a big deal for us to get off to a better start. We were a little better and we just talked about trying to improve and be one day better everyday. Today we were one day better and I am really proud of the guys for sticking together and giving it everything they had, so that we were able to get a really significant win." - head coach Matt Knoll on the match



TOP QUOTE #2

"I think it is a young guy starting to understand his game style. He is getting more comfortable with what he is trying to do out there. That is making all the difference in the world. I am really proud of him. He has been great.” - Knoll on the development of Johannes Schretter

OTHER NOTABLES

· Baylor is now 8-1 on the season, while Georgia is 3-5.

· Baylor is now 2-4 all-time against Georgia.

· Johannes Schretter has won eight-straight singles matches.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor will play its final match at the ITA Indoor Championships Sunday against ninth-ranked USC (10-2) at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

The Bears are 6-8 all-time against the Trojans, falling in the last match between the two teams, 4-1, on March 20, 2016.

The Trojans lost to UCLA, 4-3, on the opening day at the event and then took down Utah State, 4-0, Saturday.

(© 2017 KCEN)