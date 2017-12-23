Midway falls in 2nd title game appearance

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

ARLINGTON - A nightmare came true in Arlington for the Midway Panthers on Saturday.

Midway lost the Class 6A, Division 2 state championship game to Cy-Fair 51-35 at AT&T Stadium.

The Panthers received the opening kickoff but the Bobcats scored on their first possession and didn't look back, leading 17-7 early in the 2nd quarter.

The lead would get as high as 30 for Cy-Fair as the Bobcat defense forced four turnovers on five Midway fumbles.

"It's hard to put it into words," Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. "I mean, they didn't quit. We could've had so many chances to get our dauber down but they battled and we were able to make a few plays, make it a game and that's why I'm so proud of our kids."

Midway finished the season 15-1.

Cy-Fair finished 15-0.

