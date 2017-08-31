More than just a Rubik's cube: Stewart's motivational message to the Wildcats

TEMPLE - Less than six percent of people in the world can solve a Rubik's cube.

Temple Wildcats Head Coach Scott Stewart is in that six percent, and he uses his rare talent to show his team there's more to life than just football.

"A rubik's cube is kind of like life," Stewart told his players. "You're born perfect and then you make all these decisions. The relationships we make and the choices we make, ultimately wind up with us being less than perfect."

Stewart pulled out his Rubik's cube and began the motivational speech.

"What are some examples of the way we blemish our own life," Stewart asked.

Every time a player had an answer, they had to twist the cube a few times.

One player used hanging out with the wrong people as an example.

"How many wrong people have you ever hung out with," Stewart replied. "Twist it for however many times, anyway you want to."

The player twisted the Rubik's cube a few times, handed the cube to the next player, so on and so forth.

As more players got ahold of the cube, its colors began to mix and match on each side -- symbolizing the dysfunction of bad life choices.

"He was just teaching us that life is basically a Rubik's Cube," Dalvin Fillmore, Temple senior safety, said. "Everybody goes through trials and tribulations and basically he's just telling us, it's not about what happens to you, it's what you do about it."

Stewart took the cube back from his players and began to solve the puzzle. Each twist and each step towards solving the puzzle, he pertained to good life decisions.

"Everybody knows that in some way that you're trying to do the right thing," Stewart said as he worked on solving the cube. "Being a part of the football program, being a part of the team, your thought process is that you're trying to do the right thing. So now we've got to identify, A: how to avoid those and B: how to start making better decisions in our life."

Temple senior left tackle Wyatt Chambers said he has been faced with such decisions.

"There are several times where I go out, me and by buddies will be doing something like going fishing and they'll be like 'you wanna go do this? You wanna go to a party tonight?', and I tell them I'm just gonna go home, finish homework, go do something productive so I don't get in trouble," Chambers said.

After twisting the cube in the right directions and in the correct order -- i.e. making the right life decisions -- Stewart's cube, and message, started to coalesce.

"Before you know it, stuff starts coming together in your life and you get a couple of colors," Stewart said. "You start hanging out with people like you and all of a sudden you're life gets a little bit simpler. It's never going to be easy but it gets a little bit more simple."

Stewart told his players he didn't have all of life's answers.

"Guys, it's not that I think I got this figured out, but I do know that if you make enough of the right decisions life can get almost perfect again," Stewart said as he held up the solved Rubik's cube.





Stewart can solve not only a 3X3 Rubik's cube, but also a 5X5, 6X6, and 7X7.

However, there's no word yet if he'll use any of the larger Rubik's cubes for future motivational speeches.

