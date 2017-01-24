KCEN
Close

Morning Sports For Tues. Jan. 24th

Belton Names New FB Coach

KCEN 10:52 AM. CST January 24, 2017

MORNING SPORTS FOR TUES. JAN. 24TH - Belton Names a New Football Coach

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories