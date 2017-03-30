Myles Garrett Shines as Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – More than 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel staffers converged on the Texas A&M campus for Aggie football's annual Pro Day on Thursday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.
Displaying their skills for the NFL were 15 members of the 2016 Texas A&M football team, including two-time All-American Myles Garrett and 2016 statistical team leaders Justin Evans (4 interceptions and 428 kickoff return yards), Shaan Washington (104 tackles), Josh Reynolds (12 receiving touchdowns), Trevor Knight (1,432 passing yards, 19 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs) and Daeshon Hall (12 quarterback pressures).
Among the day’s highlights were:
Vertical Jump: Justin Evans, 41.5 inches
Broad Jump:
Justin Evans, 10’9”
Myles Garrett, 10’6”
40-yard dash:
Speedy Noil, 4.43
Myles Garrett, 4.62
5-10-5 Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 4.22
L or 3 Cone: Jeremy Tabuyo, 6.93
Long Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 11.56
Bench Press: Claude George, 23 repetitions
Texas A&M Pro Day roster
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Cl.
|
Hometown (Schools)
|
Eluemunor, Jermaine
|
OL
|
6-4
|
332
|
Sr.
|
Denville, NJ (Morris Knolls/Lackawanna (PA))
|
Evans, Justin
|
DB
|
6-0
|
199
|
Sr.
|
Wiggins, MS (Stone/Gulf Coast (MS))
|
Garrett, Myles
|
DE
|
6-4
|
272
|
Jr.
|
Arlington, TX (Martin)
|
Gennesy, Avery
|
OL
|
6-3
|
318
|
Sr.
|
Southaven, MS (Southaven/East Miss.)
|
George, Claude
|
LB
|
6-2
|
236
|
Sr.
|
Lafayette, LA (Acadiana/Hutchinson (KS)
|
Hall, Daeshon
|
DE
|
6-5
|
266
|
Sr.
|
Seattle, WA (Lancaster HS (TX))
|
Knight, Trevor
|
QB
|
6-1
|
219
|
Sr.
|
San Antonio, TX (Reagan/Oklahoma)
|
*Niederhofer, Boone
|
WR
|
6-2
|
205
|
Sr.
|
San Antonio, TX (Churchill)
|
Noil, Speedy
|
WR
|
5-11
|
199
|
Jr.
|
New Orleans, LA (Edna Karr)
|
Pope, Edward
|
WR
|
6-3
|
164
|
Sr.
|
Carthage, TX (Carthage
|
Reynolds, Josh
|
WR
|
6-3
|
194
|
Sr.
|
San Antonio, TX (Jay/Tyler JC)
|
Seals-Jones, Ricky
|
WR
|
6-5
|
243
|
Jr.
|
Sealy, TX (Sealy)
|
Tabuyo, Jeremy
|
WR
|
5-11
|
195
|
Sr.
|
Honolulu, HI (St. Louis)
|
Walker, Hardreck
|
DL
|
6-2
|
284
|
Sr.
|
Spring, TX (Westfield)
|
Washington, Shaan
|
LB
|
6-3
|
243
|
Sr.
|
Alexandria, LA (Senior)
* -- Boone Niederhofer spoke to scouts and media, but did not test due to an injury suffered late in the 2016 season.
