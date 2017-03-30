KCEN
Myles Garrett Shines as Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro Day

15 Texas A&M football players performed in front of scouts and coaches at the Aggies' Pro Day on Thursday. KAGS' Sports Director Colin Deaver has more on the event.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:44 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – More than 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel staffers converged on the Texas A&M campus for Aggie football's annual Pro Day on Thursday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

 

Displaying their skills for the NFL were 15 members of the 2016 Texas A&M football team, including two-time All-American Myles Garrett and 2016 statistical team leaders Justin Evans (4 interceptions and 428 kickoff return yards), Shaan Washington (104 tackles), Josh Reynolds (12 receiving touchdowns), Trevor Knight (1,432 passing yards, 19 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs) and Daeshon Hall (12 quarterback pressures).

 

Among the day’s highlights were:

 

Vertical Jump: Justin Evans, 41.5 inches

 

Broad Jump:

Justin Evans, 10’9”

Myles Garrett, 10’6”

 

40-yard dash:

Speedy Noil, 4.43

Myles Garrett, 4.62

 

5-10-5 Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 4.22

 

L or 3 Cone: Jeremy Tabuyo, 6.93

 

Long Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 11.56

 

Bench Press: Claude George, 23 repetitions

 

Texas A&M Pro Day roster

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Cl.

Hometown (Schools)

Eluemunor, Jermaine

OL

6-4

332

Sr.

Denville, NJ (Morris Knolls/Lackawanna (PA))

Evans, Justin

DB

6-0

199

Sr.

Wiggins, MS (Stone/Gulf Coast (MS))

Garrett, Myles

DE

6-4

272

Jr.

Arlington, TX (Martin)

Gennesy, Avery

OL

6-3

318

Sr.

Southaven, MS (Southaven/East Miss.)

George, Claude

LB

6-2

236

Sr.

Lafayette, LA (Acadiana/Hutchinson (KS)

Hall, Daeshon

DE

6-5

266

Sr.

Seattle, WA (Lancaster HS (TX))

Knight, Trevor

QB

6-1

219

Sr.

San Antonio, TX (Reagan/Oklahoma)

*Niederhofer, Boone

WR

6-2

205

Sr.

San Antonio, TX (Churchill)

Noil, Speedy

WR

5-11

199

Jr.

New Orleans, LA (Edna Karr)

Pope, Edward

WR

6-3

164

Sr.  

Carthage, TX (Carthage

Reynolds, Josh

WR

6-3

194

Sr.

San Antonio, TX (Jay/Tyler JC)

Seals-Jones, Ricky

WR

6-5

243

Jr.

Sealy, TX (Sealy)

Tabuyo, Jeremy

WR

5-11

195

Sr.

Honolulu, HI (St. Louis)

Walker, Hardreck

DL

6-2

284

Sr.

Spring, TX (Westfield)

Washington, Shaan

LB

6-3

243

Sr.

Alexandria, LA (Senior)

* -- Boone Niederhofer spoke to scouts and media, but did not test due to an injury suffered late in the 2016 season.

