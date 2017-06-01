Baylor Board of Regents approves two new athletic members

Baylor University announced Thursday that its Board of Regents approved two Honoris Causa Athletics Regents, who will be full voting members of the board.

The regents will hold roles added as part of the governance changes Baylor announced in February, in response to the recommendations of a special independent Governance Review Task Force that evaluated the board's effectiveness following its handling of the sexual assault saga that has plagued the University for more than a year.

The new athletics regents will be W. Brett Beene '87, of Mexia, and Dusty Sanderson '79, of Amarillo.

Beene was nominated by the Baylor Bear Foundation, of which he was a past president. He owns Beene Motor Sales in Mexia.

Sanderson is the current president of the "B" Association, from which he was nominated. The organization is the official letter-winners group from Baylor. He has owned an oil and gas properties business for 36 years, according to a press release from the University.

