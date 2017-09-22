KCEN
Close

Elliott to play at least two more weeks as 5th Circuit Court sets hearing date

Mike Leslie walks you through the legal mess surrounding Ezekiel Elliott's suspension. Note: Since this video aired, the NFL's request for a stay of the injunction was denied in a Texas court. It's now headed to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Landon Haaf, WFAA 4:37 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

DALLAS - The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will hold an oral hearing regarding the Ezekiel Elliott’s case against the NFL on October 2, according to court documents.

The NFL had requested an emergency stay of an injunction that blocked Elliott’s six-game suspension stemming from domestic violence allegations made against him in 2016. The injunction was granted on Sept. 8 by a U.S. District Judge in Sherman, Texas.

Ten days later, the NFL’s request to reinstate the suspension was denied in the same court. Before that ruling, though, the NFL had already moved on to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans with the same request.

In his ruling, Judge Amos Mazzant criticized the NFL for not waiting for his decision after using the argument of premature filings against the NFL Players Association in Elliott's request for the injunction.

The 5th Circuit Court wants clarity on whether Mazzant had subject matter jurisdiction when he granted the injunction, according to documents. The NFL Players Association has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to respond.

Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program, wrote on Twitter that the appeals court could've denied the stay without a hearing.

Friday’s news of an Oct. 2 hearing means Elliott will play in weeks 3 and 4.

If the NFL is granted a stay of the injunction, the league reserves the right to suspend Elliott immediately.

Earlier Friday, Elliott was given 180 days of deferred adjudication probation after his attorney entered a guilty plea in an April 4 traffic citation. He was stopped for going 100 mph on the Dallas North Tollway.

Contributing: Mike Leslie, WFAA and The Associated Press

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories