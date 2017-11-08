Ezekiel Elliott likely to attend hearing in New York Thursday, miss practice

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with fans following the Cowboys 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Photo: Ron Jenkins, 2017 Getty Images)

FRISCO, TEXAS - The Cowboys are leaning toward having running back Zeke Elliott go to New York for the latest round of his legal battle against the NFL.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that, while no final decision had been made as of Wednesday morning, there was a strong likelihood Elliott would be in New York to attend the hearing, causing him to miss practice.

Garrett said he would meet with the second-year back later Wednesday to make a final decision. The Cowboys believe if there’s even a small chance that Elliott being there will bring about a favorable outcome, then it’s worth him making the trip.

Elliott would miss the Cowboys’ final padded practice of the week before a road bout with the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

Thursday’s hearing will take place in front of a three-judge panel in the 2nd Circuit Court, the court that granted Elliott an administrative stay last Friday to again halt his six-game suspension.

If the 2nd Circuit court grants Elliott an emergency injunction, he will continue to play. If the injunction is denied, the path is cleared for him to start serving his suspension, which stems from domestic violence allegations made against him the week of his 21st birthday last year in Ohio.

Judges in the 5th Circuit court of New Orleans and in the Southern District of New York have denied Elliott injunctive relief and thus reinstated his suspension, but Zeke’s legal team has continued to appeal the case allowing the NFL’s second-leading rusher to stay on the field for all eight games this season.

Elliott missed Wednesday and Thursday practices last week before the Chiefs game.

The second-year running back said the time off actually turned out to be beneficial following a 33-carry performance against Washington in which he took a physical pounding late in the game while trying to protect the football in rainy conditions. He ran for 93 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City.

Contributing: Landon Haaf

© 2017 WFAA-TV