Simone Biles next to Shaq is the best

WFAA 6:27 PM. CST February 05, 2017

She's so tiny! 

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showed off her short stature next to Shaquille O'Neal during a Super Bowl event in Houston.

Biles posted the picture of her 4'9" self next to Shaq's 7'1" -- and it's the most adorable thing we've seen so far.

hey Shaq 👋🏾

A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

