Super Bowl LI ticket prices for Patriots vs. Falcons at record highs

Jan 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; A countdown to Super Bowl LI scrolls outside of NRG Stadium before the AFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots exiting Sunday with Super Bowl berths was, at least as far as the secondary ticket market goes, the least compelling combination of teams.

That doesn’t mean tickets will come cheap in Houston as supply for the Feb. 5 contest is minimal compared to previous Super Bowls. There were a little more than a thousand tickets available on the secondary market as of Monday morning with an average listing price of about $6,000, which could make Super Bowl LI the most expensive ever.

“At these supply levels, a Cowboys, Steelers and Packers appearance could have shot the market to a $10k average asking price,” Ticket IQ spokesperson Jesse Lawrence said in an email to USA TODAY Sports. “Historically, supply increases about 100% from Championship Sunday to peak supply, and it will be interesting to see how this year compares.”

Data from Ticket IQ, an online ticket sales and tracking site, had 1,261 seats available, a third the inventory of last year’s game at this point. Since Ticket IQ began tracking numbers in 2010, Super Bowl XLIV (Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints) in February 2010, had the fewest tickets (3,129) this far in advance.

Demand for the game was lessened already when Dallas and Houston were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. The fervor for tickets also declines between the conference title games and the Super Bowl as it has in five of the last six big games, according to according to SeatGeek.

The average resale price on SeatGeek for the game was about $5,000 as of Monday morning, which is more than the record set last year ($4,531) since SeatGeek began tracking the Super Bowl in 2010.





USA Today Sports