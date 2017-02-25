No. 1 Baylor A&T Comes Up Short at No. 2 Oregon

EUGENE, OREGON – - The top-ranked and defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (1-1) suffered their first loss to the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (3-0), 285.025-277.900, in a rematch of last year’s national championship.

The Bears got off to a slow start, losing the compulsories 38.60-37.90, but got back on track by winning the acro event and cutting the Ducks lead to 67.50-67.15. The Ducks slightly edged Bears in the pyramid event and took a 96.85-96.45 lead into halftime.

The Ducks picked up right where they left off to start the second half, narrowly edging the Bears in the toss and tumbling events to extend their lead to 184.725-183.900 heading into the final event. The Ducks sealed the victory with a strong performance in the team event, edging the Bears 100.30-94.00, to win the matchup 285.025-277.900.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor is now 22-1 under head coach Felicia Mulkey.

• The team of Allie Alaman, Lauren Sturm, Allie Williams, and Makenah Cotner posted a strong 9.90 in heat 1 of the acro event.

• The team of Allie Alaman, Kaelyn Cowan, Jena Fisher, Mikea Knox, Hannah Schumacher, and Miranda Girouard came away with a score of 9.85 in heat 3 of the pyramid event

• Kaylee Adams posted a 9.95 in the six element pass of the tumbling event

STAT OF THE DAY

• Kiara Nowlin scored a perfect 10 in the aerial pass of the tumbling event

TOP QUOTE

“We did not have our best day today, but credit to Oregon as they executed very well. We made some mistakes and have room to improve. We will get right back to work this week and we’re excited about the rest of the season.” – Head coach Felicia Mulkey

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears will travel to Glenville, West Virginia for a matchup against Glenville State (1-1). The meet will take place on Tuesday, March 7, at 6:00 p.m. CT.

