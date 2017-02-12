No. 1 Baylor A&T Starts Season with Win vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac

WACO - In its season opening National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) competition, the top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team defeated the third-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats, 281.110-272.700, at the Ferrell Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears got off to a strong start, winning the compulsories 38.40-37.75, but found themselves tied with the Bobcats, 66.70-66.70, after losing the acro event. The Bears bounced back to win the pyramid event and take a 96.20-94.60 lead into halftime. The Bobcats edged the Bears in the toss event, but the Bears maintained a 125.00-123.60 lead. BU extended its lead in the tumbling event to 182.30-179.10. In the final event of the meet, the team routine, the Bears edged the Bobcats (98.81-93.60) to seal the 281.110-272.700 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor is now 22-0 under head coach Felecia Mulkey.

• The Bears won four of six events: compulsory, pyramid, tumbling and the team routine.

• The team of Madison Sorley, Lauren Sturm, Toni Bronisevsky, Shayla Moore, and Gigi Mendoza posted a strong 9.85 in heat 1 of the toss event.

• Kiara Nowlin came away with a 9.875 in the open pass of the tumbling event.

• Lauren Sturm posted a strong 9.875 in the aerial pass of the tumbling event.

STAT OF THE DAY

• The team of Kiara Nowlin, Shayla Moore, Miranda Girouard, Allie Alaman, Lauren Sturm, Jena Fisher, Kaylee Adams, Kaelyn Cowan, Anna Webb, Ceara Gray, and Madison Sorley scored a perfect 10 in the toss heat of the compulsory event.

TOP QUOTE

“I’m excited to get the win. We had some shaky areas due to nerves, but I think this was a good way to get our feet wet and get those jitters out. I was floored by the crowd support, and I think it will continue to grow.” – Head Coach Felecia Mulkey

WHAT'S NEXT

The Bears will travel to Eugene, Oregon for a matchup against No. 2 Oregon, a rematch of the 2016 NCATA national championship. The meet will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5:00 p.m. CT.

