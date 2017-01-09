No. 1 Baylor MBB Travels to No. 10 West Virginia

STORY LINES

• No. 1 Baylor plays at No. 10 West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday on ESPN2.

• Baylor climbed to No. 1 in Monday’s AP Top 25, marking the first No. 1 ranking in program history.

• Baylor’s climb from unranked in week 1 to No. 1 in week 9 was the fastest by any team in AP poll history.

• BU is one of four teams in AP poll history to reach the No. 1 spot after being preseason unranked.

• BU is looking to start 4-0 in Big 12 play for the 4th time in league history (1998, 2008, 2012).

• Tuesday is the 11th series meeting. BU leads 7-3, including a 3-1 mark in Morgantown.

• Tuesday is the 8th top-10 matchup in program history (2nd this season). BU is 1-6 in those games.

• Both teams have been ranked in the nation’s top 20 in each of the last 5 series meetings.

• Baylor and WVU are two of the nation’s six teams to rank in the top-15 in both KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency – BU is 14th in O and 5th in D, WVU is 6th in O and 8th in D.

• BU was picked 5th in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, behind Kansas, WVU, Texas and Iowa State.

• Baylor is 86-71 in Big 12 play since 2008 after going 45-131 in the league’s first 11 seasons.

• Prior to this season, the Bears had only received one first-place vote since the first AP poll in 1949.

• BU received 55 first-place votes in this week’s poll and has notched 86 first-place votes this season.

• Tuesday is the 14th game in program history that the Bears entered with a top-5 ranking (11-2).

• Baylor is one of two undefeated Division I teams (No. 1 Baylor, No. 5 Gonzaga).

• BU is 15-0 for the 2nd time in program history. The best start in school history is 17-0 in 2011-12.

• Baylor’s 15-game winning streak is the 2nd-longest in program history (record is 17 in 2011-12).

• Baylor is 4-0 vs. ranked teams (No. 4 Oregon, No. 24 Michigan State, No. 10 Louisville, No. 7 Xavier).

• BU is 5-0 when trailing at half and averages a +15.8 scoring margin in 2nd halves of those games.

• The Bears have defeated three top-10 teams in a season for the first time in program history.

• Baylor went 6-3 in Big 12 road games last season, tying KU and WVU for league’s best road record.

• BU is 15-13 in Big 12 road games since 2014 and 24-22 since 2012, both trailing only Kansas.

• BU opponents average 18.8 seconds per possession, 3rd-longest nationally according to KenPom.com.

• Baylor ranks in the nation’s top-25 in scoring defense (4th, 58.3), FG percentage defense (6th, 37.3), scoring margin (7th, +18.9), blocked shots (13th, 5.9), FG percentage (15th, 49.7), rebound margin (16th, +8.2), fewest fouls (16th, 15.7), AST-TO ratio (18th, 1.45) and assists (24th, 17.4).

• Head coach Scott Drew is in his 14th season at Baylor and is the school’s all-time wins leader (265).

• Baylor won the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis with wins over VCU, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 10 Louisville. Johnathan Motley was named tournament MVP after averaging 20.0 points per game.

• Drew is 231-103 since 2007-08, the first year he had a full allotment of scholarships.

• Baylor is 140-56 since 2011-12, the 2nd-most wins in the Big 12 behind Kansas (162-38) in that span.

• Baylor has 16 wins over ranked teams in the last two-plus seasons (16-14 since 2014-15).

• BU is 35-54 against ranked teams since 2007-08 after going 0-27 in Drew’s first four rebuilding seasons.

• BU is 37-4 since the start of 2015-16 when it takes the lead at any point in the 2nd half of a game.

QUICK HITS

• Baylor is one of 13 teams to be nationally ranked in each of the last 10 seasons.

• Baylor is 44-25 in games decided by 5 or fewer points and 12-2 in overtime games since 2008-09.

• Baylor has won 89% of its games when leading at the half since 2011-12 (110-13).

• BU has won 41% of games in which its been tied or trailing at the half since 2011-12, going 30-43 in those.

• Baylor came from behind at half to win all 3 Battle 4 Atlantis games. BU trailed by 8 to VCU, by 3 to Michigan State and by 15 to Louisville. The Bears out-scored all 3 by at least 16 points in 2nd halves.

• Baylor has had a nation-leading four players selected in the NBA Draft since 2010 who weren’t ranked in the ESPN100 out of high school — Quincy Acy, Ekpe Udoh, Pierre Jackson and Taurean Prince.

• Six of BU’s seven starting point guards during the Drew era have earned All-Big 12 recognition.

• Baylor has the Big 12’s 2nd-longest active streak with at least one 3-point FG made in 815 straight games.

• BU did not receive any preseason poll votes for the first time since 2009-10.

• The Bears didn’t receive any votes in the week 1 AP poll, but they climbed to No. 4 just three weeks later.

ONE OF TWO REMAINING UNDEFEATED TEAMS

• Two Division I teams remain undefeated – No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 Gonzaga.

• Baylor has never been the nation’s last undefeated team. The closest BU came was when it was one of three remaining undefeated teams on Jan. 16, 2012, after starting the season 17-0.

SECOND-BEST START IN PROGRAM HISTORY

• Baylor is off to a 15-0 start for the second time in the program’s 111-season history.

• BU’s only better start was 17-0 in 2011-12, but the only ranked opponents defeated in that streak were No. 15 Mississippi State and No. 18 Kansas State. This year, BU has defeated No. 4 Oregon, No. 7 Xavier, No. 10 Louisville and No. 24 Michigan State.

• The Bears’ 15-game winning streak is 2nd-longest in school history (record is 17 in 2011-12).

• Baylor has won 11 straight home games for the 6th time in Ferrell Center history.

NO. 1 FOR FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY

• Baylor climbed to No. 1 in Monday’s AP Top 25, marking the first No. 1 ranking in program history.

• BU received 55 first-place votes in this week’s poll and has notched 86 total first-place votes this season.

• Prior to this season, Baylor had received only one first-place vote in school history (2011-12 week 11 poll).

• This marks the fourth time in poll history that a school from Texas has earned the top spot – Houston reached No. 1 during the 1967-68 and 1982-83 seasons, and Texas was No. 1 in 2009-10.

• The Big 12 Conference has now had a nation’s-best four teams earn No. 1 rankings since 2010 – Kansas (2010, 2011, 2016), Texas (2010), Oklahoma (2016) and Baylor (2017).

FASTEST CLIMB FROM UNRANKED TO NO. 1 IN AP POLL HISTORY

• Baylor’s climb from unranked in the week 1 AP poll to No. 1 in week 9 was the fastest by any team in poll history.

• Only two other teams have gone from unranked in week 1 to No. 1 – 2009-10 Syracuse climbed from unranked in week 1 to the top spot in week 16, and 1978-79 Indiana State went from unranked in week 1 to No. 1 in week 14.

• BU is one of four teams to go from preseason unranked to the No. 1 spot – 1978-79 Indiana State, 1989-90 Kansas and 2009-10 Syracuse also accomplished the feat.

• Teams ranked No. 1 in the week 9 AP poll have earned No. 1 or No. 2 NCAA Tournament seeds in each of the last six seasons, but only one of those teams reached the Final Four (2015 Kentucky).

BEST IN AP POLL THIS SEASON

• Baylor went from receiving no votes in the week 1 AP poll to No. 4 nationally just three weeks later on Dec. 5.

• BU remained No. 4 in the Dec. 12, Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 polls, climbed to No. 2 on Jan. 2 and No. 1 in Jan. 9.

• Baylor has been top-5 ranked for 6 consecutive polls after being top-5 ranked in just 3 polls all-time prior to this season. BU was No. 3 on Jan. 16, 2012, No. 4 on Jan. 2, 2012 and No. 4 on Jan. 9, 2012.

• BU is 11-2 all-time when playing as a top-5 team, including a 7-0 mark this season.

• Baylor has now been ranked in each of the last 10 seasons – one of 13 teams nationally to make that claim.

SECOND-HALF TEAM

• Baylor has trailed at halftime five times this season (VCU by 8, Michigan State by 3, Louisville by 15, Xavier by 3, Oklahoma State by 5), but the Bears have held all five of those teams to 27 or fewer second-half points.

• Those five opponents averaged 34.4 first-half points and 26.0 second-half points against the BU defense.

• Baylor averages a +15.8 scoring margin in second halves of those five games.

• BU out-scored VCU 43-27, out-scored No. 24 Michigan State 43-25, out-scored No. 10 Louisville 42-24, out-scored No. 7 Xavier 45-27 and out-scored Oklahoma State 36-27.

• BU has out-scored teams by 12.2 ppg in second halves (617-434) and 6.7 ppg in first halves (540-440).

OVERCOMING SECOND-HALF DEFICITS

• Seven times this season Baylor has faced a second-half deficit of 3+ points and come back to win.

• The Bears faced second-half deficits against FGCU (3 points), VCU (8 points), Michigan State (3 points), Louisville (20 points), Xavier (9 points), Iowa State (6 points) and Oklahoma State (7 points).

SERIES HISTORY

• Tuesday is the 11th all-time series meeting, all of which have been played since 2011.

• Both teams have been top-20 ranked in each of the last five meetings, with BU going 3-2 in those games.

• BU leads the series 7-3, including a 3-1 mark in Morgantown (wins in 2013, 2014 and 2015, loss in 2016).

LAST SEASON VS. WEST VIRGINIA

• West Virginia swept the season series last year after Baylor won seven of the first eight series meetings.

• WVU won both games by double-digits, recording an 80-69 win in Morgantown and a 69-58 victory in Waco.

• BU was led by King McClure and Ishmail Wainright with 11 points apiece in Morgantown on Feb. 6.

• Taurean Prince was the only Bear in double-figures with 19 points and 10 boards in Waco on March 5.

A WIN WOULD …

• Give Baylor a 16-0 record for the second time in program history. BU started 17-0 in 2011-12.

• Extend Baylor’s winning streak to 16 games, the second-longest in program history.

• Make BU 4-0 in Big 12 play for the 4th time in league’s 21-year history (1998, 2008, 2012, 2017).

• Be Baylor’s 4th consecutive Big 12 win, tying the 5th-longest Big 12 winning streak in program history.

• Improve Baylor’s series record to 8-3 all-time against West Virginia, including a 4-1 mark in Morgantown.

• Make Baylor 141-56 since 2011-12, the Big 12’s second-most wins in that span behind only Kansas (162).

• Give Baylor a 232-103 record since 2007-08, Scott Drew’s first year with a full allotment of scholarships.

• Be Ishmail Wainright’s 80th career win (10th-most in BU history) and 30th Big 12 win (t-8th-most).

• Improve Baylor’s record to 88-34 during Wainright’s four-year career.

GAME CONTROL

• Baylor has led for at least 16 minutes of game time in 14 of its 15 games this season.

• The lone exception was against Louisville, when the Bears overcame a 22-point deficit and led for only 3:31.

• Baylor has led for 73% of game time season (437:08 of 600:00).

• The Bears have trailed for only 21% of game time (125:59 of 600:00) and been tied for 6% (38:40 of 600:00).

SIXTEEN WINS VS. RANKED TEAMS IN LAST THREE SEASONS

• Baylor has gone 16-14 against ranked teams since the start of the 2014-15 season.

• BU is 4-0 vs. ranked teams this season (No. 4 Oregon, No. 24 Michigan State, No. 10 Louisville and No. 7 Xavier).

• Baylor’s 4-game winning streak vs. AP-ranked teams ties the longest in program history – the Bears also won four straight from Jan. 14-Feb. 7, 2015, but none of those were against top-10 teams.

• BU had a school record seven wins over ranked teams in 2014-15.

• Five wins over ranked teams last season tied the second-most in program history (5 in 2013-14).

• Last season, BU won vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt, at No. 13 ISU, vs. No. 13 ISU, at No. 24 Texas and vs. No. 23 Texas.

• BU is 35-54 against ranked teams since 2007-08 after going 0-27 in Drew’s first four rebuilding seasons.

• Baylor has won at least five games vs. AP Top 25 teams in each of the last 3 seasons entering 2016-17.

EIGHTH TOP-10 MATCHUP IN PROGRAM HISTORY

• Tuesday is the eighth matchup of top-10 ranked teams in program history.

• Baylor is 1-6 in previous top-10 matchups, with the lone win earlier this season over No. 7 Xavier.

SECOND-MOST WINS AMONG BIG 12 TEAMS SINCE 2011-12

• Baylor has averaged 25 wins per season over the last 5 years – 2nd-most in the Big 12 in that span. Baylor’s 140-56 record since 2011-12 trails only Kansas (162-38) among Big 12 teams (thru 1/9/17).

• Iowa State (133-56) is 3rd, Oklahoma (118-65) is 4th, Kansas State (114-67) is 5th, West Virginia (113-70) is 6th Texas (107-78) is 7th, Oklahoma State (100-79) is 8th, TCU (80-97) is 9th and Texas Tech (77-96) is 10th.

PICKED FIFTH IN BIG 12 PRESEASON POLL

• Baylor was picked to finish fifth in the 2017 Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll in a vote by the league’s head coaches in October. It’s the sixth time in the last seven seasons BU has been picked in the top half of the league.

• Preseason Poll: 1. KU, 2. WVU, 3. UT, 4. ISU, 5. BU, 6. OU, T7. OSU, t7. TTU, 9. KSU, 10. TCU.

• In the last 10 seasons, BU has been picked 9th in 2007-08 (NCAA Tournament), 3rd in 2008-09 (NIT runner-up), 10th in 2009-10 (Elite Eight), 4th in 2010-11, 3rd in 2011-12 (Elite Eight), 2nd in 2012-13 (NIT champions), 3rd in 2013-14 (Sweet 16), t-6th in 2014-15 (NCAA Tournament), 5th in 2015-16 (NCAA Tournament) and 5th (2016-17).

BIG 12’S BEST ROAD RECORD LAST YEAR

• Baylor went 6-3 in Big 12 road games last season, tying Kansas and West Virginia for the league’s best road mark.

• Baylor is 15-13 in Big 12 road games since 2014, trailing only Kansas (16-12).

• BU is 24-22 in Big 12 road games since 2012, trailing only Kansas (29-17).

• Big 12 road teams are a combined 3-12 in conference play this season (BU, KU and WVU have the only wins).

HALFTIME ADJUSTMENTS

• Baylor has won 89% of its games when leading at the half since 2011-12. BU is 110-13 when leading at the break in that stretch (10-0 this season, 18-2 in 2015-16, 21-7 in 2014-15, 18-2 in 2013-14, 17-1 in 2012-13 and 26-1 in 2011-12).

• BU has won 41% of games in which its been tied or trailing at the half since 2011-12, going 30-43 in those.

• BU has led at halftime in 123 of 196 games over the last six seasons. With wins in 110 of those 123 games, and victories in 30 of 73 games it has trailed or been tied at the half, Baylor is 140-56 since 2011-12.

HISTORY OF SUCCESS WITH REDSHIRTS

• Baylor has a track record of success when players redshirt under Scott Drew. Ekpe Udoh, Cory Jefferson, Brady Heslip and Royce O’Neale have all gone on to professional careers after redshirting while at BU.

• Four players in Baylor’s current starting lineup have redshirted while at Baylor for various reasons.

• Al Freeman and Johnathan Motley redshirted in 2013-14 due to the Bears’ depth on a Sweet 16 team.

• Manu Lecomte (transfer), Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (medical issues) and Wendell Mitchell (depth) all redshirted last season.

EXPERIENCED DESPITE ONLY ONE SENIOR

• Baylor may have only one senior on this year’s roster, but nine of 10 rotation players are at least 20 years old.

• All five players in Baylor’s starting lineup are in their fourth or fifth years of college. Manu Lecomte (21), Johnathan Motley (21) and Al Freeman (22) are fourth-year juniors, Ishmail Wainright (22) is a fourth-year senior and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (22) is a fifth-year junior.

• The Bears also have sophomore guards King McClure (20) and Jake Lindsey (20) and junior forwards Terry Maston (21) and Nuni Omot (22).

BEARS OVERCOME SEVEN-POINT 2ND-HALF DEFICIT TO BEAT OSU

• Baylor overcame a 38-31 deficit with 15:48 remaining to knock off Oklahoma State on Saturday.

• The Bears trailed 30-25 at the break, but Johnathan Motley scored six straight to put BU in front 31-30.

• Al Freeman’s free throws with 6:29 remaining put the Bears in front for good.

RALLY FROM SIX DOWN WITH FIVE MINUTES LEFT TO BEAT ISU

• Baylor trailed Iowa State 61-55 with five minutes remaining on Wednesday night. It was only the second time this season BU faced a deficit of more than 3 points in a home game (trailed by 9 points vs. Xavier).

• The Bears out-scored ISU 10-2 over the final five minutes, allowing only one field goal on eight ISU possessions.

• Manu Lecomte shook off a 2-for-9 shooting night and made a game-winning runner with 8.6 seconds left.

STATEMENT BIG 12 OPENER AT OKLAHOMA

• Baylor won its Big 12 opener at Oklahoma, 76-50. OU’s 50 points were its fewest at home in the Lon Kruger era.

• Baylor’s 26-point win was the largest by any team playing at OU since Kansas won by 31 on Feb. 5, 1963.

BU KNOCKS OFF NO. 7 XAVIER FOR THIRD TOP-10 WIN OF SEASON

• Baylor defeated No. 7 Xavier, 76-61, on Dec. 3 for its school-record third top-10 win of the season and its school-record-tying fourth consecutive win in games against ranked opponents.

• It was the 7th matchup of top-10-ranked teams in program history and BU’s first-ever win in a top-10 matchup.

• The Bears trailed by 3 at the half, but out-scored Xavier 45-27 after the break.

• Manu Lecomte had a career-high 24 points, including 6-of-9 on 3-pointers, and was named Big 12 Player of the Week.

• The win helped Baylor climb from No. 9 to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, tying the second-best ranking in BU history.

BEARS MOUNT HUGE COMEBACK VS. NO. 10 LOUISVILLE TO CLAIM ATLANTIS

• Baylor claimed its 3rd regular-season tournament title of the Drew era and third win over a ranked team this season by rallying from 22 points down to knock off No. 10 Louisville in the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis title game.

• BU trailed 32-10 with 4 minutes left in the 1st half and trailed 39-24 at the break.

• Baylor still trailed by 20 points at 44-24 with 16:30 remaining, but out-scored UL 42-19 the rest of the way.

• The comeback was keyed by three reserves who played the last 15 minutes – Jake Lindsey, King McClure and Terry Maston combined to shoot 13-of-15 in the second half.

TOP-5 WIN OVER NO. 4 OREGON

• Baylor knocked off No. 4 Oregon, 66-49, on Nov. 15. The Bears became the first team to hold Oregon below 50 points since Feb. 21, 2013 – a streak of 119 games.

• The win was Baylor’s 4th in its last 11 games against AP Top 5 teams. Prior to that stretch, BU was 3-34 all-time against top-5 ranked opponents. The Bears are now 4-17 against top-5 teams in the Drew era.

• BU was led by Manu Lecomte with 18 points and 7 assists, while Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 8 points, 14 rebounds and 7 blocks. Lual-Acuil’s 7 blocks tied the 10th-most in a game in program history.

• Johnathan Motley made his season debut and had 17 points and 7 boards in 28 minutes.

BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS CHAMPIONS

• Baylor knocked off VCU, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 10 Louisville to claim the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis.

• BU overcame halftime deficits in all three games and rallied back from 20 down with 16:30 to go vs. Louisville.

• Johnathan Motley was named tournament MVP and Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Big 12 weekly award was the second on Motley’s career.

• It was the third regular-season tournament title of the Drew era – the 2007 Paradise Jam, 2011 Las Vegas Classic and 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis. BU is now 26-11 in regular-season tournaments under Drew.

• The Bears jumped from No. 20 to No. 9 in the AP poll and from receiving votes to No. 11 in the coaches poll.

PILING UP BIG 12 WEEKLY AWARDS

• Baylor players have been recognized with Big 12 weekly awards a total of six times in the first eight weeks.

• Johnathan Motley (11/28 & 1/9) and Manu Lecomte (12/5) have earned Big 12 Player of the Week recognition.

• Lecomte (11/14 & 1/3) and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (12/19) have earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

• Motley now has three career Big 12 Player of the Week honors, tying LaceDarius Dunn, Cory Jefferson and Rico Gathers for most in program history.

POINT GUARDS THRIVE IN DREW’S SYSTEM

• Six of Baylor’s seven starting point guards during the Scott Drew era have earned All-Big 12 recognition.

• Lester Medford (2016), Kenny Chery (2014, 2015), Pierre Jackson (2012, 2013), Tweety Carter (2010), Curtis Jerrells (2007, 2008, 2009) and Aaron Bruce (2005, 2006, 2007) have been named All-Big 12.

• All seven starting point guards in the Drew era are currently playing professionally.

CONSISTENTLY AMONG NATION’S BEST OFFENSES

• Baylor’s offense has consistently ranked among the nation’s best over the last nine seasons under Scott Drew.

• The Bears have finished eight of the past nine seasons among the top 20 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, joining Duke as the only programs to make that claim.

• This season, Baylor is No. 14 in adjusted offensive efficiency as of Jan. 9.

• BU finished No. 13 in 2015-16, No. 18 in 2014-15, No. 9 in 2013-14, No. 14 in 2012-13, No. 8 in 2011-12, No. 102 in 2010-11, No. 3 in 2009-10, No. 11 in 2008-09 and No. 11 in 2007-08.

BEST DEFENSE OF DREW ERA

• Baylor is known for its efficient offense, but defensive efficiency has the been key in its best seasons under Drew.

• The Bears have been top-100 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency in seven straight seasons, but the three top-50 years in that span all resulted in the best NCAA Tournament seeds in program history.

• BU was No. 23 in 2015, No. 37 in 2012 and No. 42 in 2010 – the Bears were NCAA No. 3 seeds all three years.

• This season, Baylor is No. 5 in adjusted defensive efficiency as of Jan 9.

• The Bears were No. 64 in 2013, No. 70 in 2014, No. 79 in 2011 and No. 84 in 2016.

DREW ERA HIGHLIGHTS

• Drew is coaching his 438th game at Baylor (265-172). His .606 winning percentage is best in BU history among coaches with 35+ games, and he’s the program’s all-time wins leader.

• Baylor has a .692 winning percentage (231-103) since Drew’s first year with no scholarship restrictions in 2007-08.

• BU has graduated 92 percent of its scholarship seniors since Drew took over in 2003 (24 of 26).

• In Drew’s first 13 seasons, 25 players have gone on to professional careers.

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT – FROM UNRANKED TO NBA DRAFT

• Baylor has had a nation-leading four players selected in the NBA Draft since 2010 who weren’t ranked in the ESPN100 out of high school.

• The only other schools with three such players were Colorado, Marquette, Missouri, New Mexico and Connecticut.

• Baylor developed Quincy Acy, Ekpe Udoh, Pierre Jackson and Taurean Prince into NBA Draft picks after joining the program as unranked recruits.

SIX NBA DRAFT PICKS IN LAST FIVE SEASONS

• Baylor’s six NBA Draft picks over the last five years are the nation’s sixth most, trailing only Kentucky, Duke, Syracuse, Kansas and North Carolina and tied with Arizona, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State and UCLA.

• A program-record three Baylor players were selected in the 2012 NBA Draft — Perry Jones III (28th pick; Oklahoma City Thunder), Quincy Acy (37th pick; Toronto Raptors) and Quincy Miller (38th pick; Denver Nuggets). Pierre Jackson (42nd pick, Philadelphia 76ers; traded to New Orleans Pelicans) was chosen in the 2013 draft, Cory Jefferson (60th pick; San Antonio Spurs; traded to Brooklyn Nets) was selected in 2014 and Taurean Prince (12th pick; Utah Jazz; traded to Atlanta Hawks) was chosen in 2016.

TWENTY-SIX PRO PLAYERS IN DREW ERA

• In Scott Drew’s first 13 years at Baylor, 26 of his players went on to professional careers.

• All three scholarship seniors from last year’s team are now playing professionally.

• Taurean Prince was selected 12th overall in the NBA Draft, becoming the 2nd lottery pick in program history.

• Rico Gathers decided to pursue a pro football career and was selected in the NFL Draft’s 6th round.

• Lester Medford recently began his professional career playing in Hungary.

• Additionally, Isaiah Austin recently signed to play in Serbia, and Pierre Jackson made his NBA debut with Dallas.

GRADUATING 92 PERCENT OF SENIORS

• Since Scott Drew took over the Baylor Basketball program in 2003, 24 of 26 scholarship players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility have graduated from Baylor.

• Players recruited by Drew who have graduated at Baylor: Tim Bush, Patrick Fields, Aaron Bruce, Mamadou Diene, Delbert Simpson, Curtis Jerrells, Henry Dugat, Kevin Rogers, Tweety Carter, Josh Lomers, Ekpe Udoh, Fred Ellis, Quincy Acy, Anthony Jones, J’mison Morgan, A.J. Walton, Cory Jefferson, Brady Heslip, Gary Franklin, Kenny Chery, Royce O’Neale, Lester Medford, Rico Gathers and Taurean Prince.

FIVE STRAIGHT 20-WIN SEASONS

• Baylor has won 20+ games in a school-record five consecutive seasons and in eight of the last nine years. The Bears had just three 20-win seasons in the program’s first 101 years (1907-2007).

• Baylor has topped 22 wins in each of the past 5 seasons and is averaging 25.0 wins per season in that span.

RANKED IN 10 STRAIGHT SEASONS

• Baylor is one of 13 teams to be nationally ranked in each of the last 10 seasons.

• BU went from receiving no votes in the week 1 AP poll to No. 20 in week 2, No. 9 in week 3 and No. 4 in week 4.

• BU cracked a string of 38 consecutive unranked seasons when it was tabbed No. 25 in 2007-08.

• The Bears reached as high as No. 19 in 2008-09, No. 19 in 2009-10, No. 9 in 2010-11, No. 3 in 2011-12, No. 16 in 2012-13, No. 7 in 2013-14, No. 14 in 2014-15 and No. 13 in 2015-16.

THREE CONSECUTIVE NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES

• Baylor is on a school-record streak of three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Prior to earning at-large bids in each of the last three seasons, the Bears had never been to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

• The Bears are one of nine teams nationally to earn a top-six seed in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments, joining Arizona, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Villanova and Virginia.

• Baylor was a No. 6 seed in 2014, a No. 3 seed in 2015 and a No. 5 seed last season.

UNPRECEDENTED SUCCESS

• Baylor has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last 10 seasons under 14th-year head coach Scott Drew.

• Since the start of the 2007-08 season, Baylor is 231-103 (24 wins per season) and has made eight postseason appearances (NCAA — 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016; NIT — 2009, 2013) and posted eight 20-win seasons.

• Prior to 2007-08, Baylor won only 135 games in the first 11 seasons of the Big 12 era (12.3 wins per season).

• Baylor has made 15 postseason appearances (eight under Drew) and won 20+ games just 11 times (eight under Drew) in the program’s first 110 seasons.

NATION’S SIXTH-BEST POSTSEASON RECORD

• Baylor’s 17-6 postseason record over the past eight seasons is the nation’s sixth-best among teams with at least three NCAA Tournament berths since 2009.

• The only teams with better postseason winning percentages than Baylor’s .739 are Connecticut (.783), Kentucky (.781), North Carolina (.781), Duke (.778), Louisville (.750)

• The Bears’ 17 postseason wins in that span are eighth-most, trailing only Kentucky (25), North Carolina (25), Duke (21), Michigan State (20), Kansas (18), Connecticut (18) and Louisville (18).

• Baylor went 4-1 and advanced to the 2009 NIT Championship game, 3-1 on their way to NCAA Tournament Elite Eight berths in 2010 and 2012, 5-0 to claim the 2013 NIT title and 2-1 on its way to the 2014 Sweet 16.

DREW AMONG NATION’S ELITE

• Head coach Scott Drew is the youngest of 12 coaches nationally to take his current program to three Sweet 16 appearances since 2010. Drew (46) is joined by Xavier’s Chris Mack (47), Arizona’s Sean Miller (48), Ohio State’s Thad Matta (49), Indiana’s Tom Crean (50), Kansas’ Bill Self (54), Kentucky’s John Calipari (57), Michigan State’s Tom Izzo (61), Louisville’s Rick Pitino (64), North Carolina’s Roy Williams (66), Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (69) and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (72).

• Baylor is one of 15 teams to make three Sweet 16 appearances since 2010.

BAYLOR BASKETBALL ON THE RADIO

• Baylor basketball is aired live via the Baylor-IMG College Radio Network on ESPN Central Texas and flagship station 1660AM ESPN Radio (KRZI) in Waco and worldwide on Sirius XM Radio.

• Games are broadcast by the “Voice of the Bears” John Morris and former Baylor basketball standout Pat Nunley.

• Morris is in his 29th year doing Baylor broadcasts, while Nunley is in his 34th season as color analyst.

• All of Baylor’s games can be heard live on the Internet at www.BaylorBears.com and via the TuneIn App.

UP NEXT

• Baylor plays the second of back-to-back road games, traveling to Manhattan to face Kansas State on Saturday.

• BU plays at K-State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.

• The Bears’ next home game is The Immortal Ten game, Jan. 17 vs. Texas (6 p.m. on ESPN2).