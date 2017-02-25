No. 11 Baylor Men's Golf Heads to Querencia Cabo Collegiate

System.Object

WACO, TEXAS - No. 11-ranked Baylor men’s golf is headed to the Querencia Cabo Collegiate, which runs Sunday through Tuesday in Querencia, Mexico. The tournament will be played on the par-71, 6,928-yard course at Los Cabos Querencia.

Eleven of 15 teams in the field are ranked among the nation’s top 50 in the latest GolfStat rankings. The field includes No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 11 Baylor, No. 18 Wake Forest, No. 19 Texas, No. 21 Duke, No. 26 Arkansas, No. 29 Mississippi, No. 30 Florida State, No. 46 Washington, California, Houston, Rice and South Florida.

The Bears finished in third place at the 2016 Querencia Cabo Collegiate, with then-freshman Braden Bailey leading the team with a seventh-place finish individually at 4-under 209.

Baylor’s lineup is comprised of Bailey, freshman Cooper Dossey, junior Matthew Perrine, senior Hunter Shattuck and redshirt sophomore Garrett May. Sunday’s first round is a 10 a.m. CT shotgun start, and BU players will be paired with golfers from Vanderbilt, Washington and Georgia. Dossey and Bailey will begin from the first tee, Perrine will start on No. 2, Shattuck will tee off from No. 3 and May will start on the fourth hole.

Baylor has won each of its last two tournaments, claiming the title at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in October and winning at last week’s The All-American. BU has finished among the top three teams in four consecutive events and now has a 55-12 head-to-head record on the season.

Live scoring for the tournament is available at www.golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter and Facebook for updates throughout the season.

(© 2017 KCEN)