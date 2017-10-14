No. 14 OK State corrals Baylor

STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - Baylor's trip to take on another Top-15 opponent left them still searching for their first win in 2017.

No. 14 Oklahoma State beat the Bears 59-16 on its Homecoming game in Stillwater.

Baylor (0-6 overall, 0-3 in Big 12) struck first on the opening drive when Zach Smith fumbled on a QB keeper but Freshman RB Trestan Ebner recovered in the end zone to put Baylor on top 7-0.

From there though, it would just be field goals for Baylor. Connor Martin added field goals of 38, 40 and 29 yards in order to cap Baylor's scoring.

The Bears' impressive 387 yards of total offense wouldn't do it, as the Cowboy offense mustered 747 total yards.

Next time out, the Bears host West Virginia on Homecoming weekend in Waco.

Kickoff on Oct. 21 is slated for 7 p.m.

© 2017 KCEN-TV