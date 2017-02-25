No. 24/25 Baylor Softball Sweeps into Tourney Title Game

System.Object

WACO, TEXAS - No. 24/25 Baylor softball (13-3) saw its win streak grow to seven games, taking a 7-4 win over Saint Francis (9-4) and edging out a 3-2 win over UMass (2-7) on Saturday at Getterman Stadium.

The wins moves BU’s record in the Baylor Invitational to 4-0, securing a spot for the Lady Bears in the tournament title game.

Facing SFU in the morning game, the Lady Bears pounded out a seven-run inning in the second frame, with Shelby McGlaun leading off with a hit-by-pitch. With Riley Browder pinch running, Ari Hawkins laid down a bunt single, moving Browder to second.

Lindsey Cargill worked a full count walk, loading the bases.

BU plated two runs on back-to-back walks, with Sydney Christensen and Taylor Ellis each picking up the easy RBI.

After forcing a pitching change, Maddison Kettler kept the runs coming, driving a single into left field, scoring Cargill.

Kyla Walker roped a single through the right side, scoring Christensen.

A sac fly from Jessie Scroggins scored Ellis and a laser single into left field from Shelby Friudenberg scored Kettler.

A ground out to second base by McGlaun scored Walker, icing a 7-0 lead for the Lady Bears.

The Red Flash would respond with three runs in the top half of the third and one in the top of the seventh, but BU closed out the 7-4 win to close out the round-robin portion of the tournament.

McGlaun (3-1) took the start in the circle, pitching the complete game two-hitter and striking out a team season-high of 11.

Moving to bracket play as the undefeated No. 1 seed, BU took on No. 4 UMass for a ticket to the title game.

After trading scoreless innings to start the game, the Lady Bears finally broke through in the home half of the third, with Friudenberg reaching on a UMass error, scoring Walker.

Adding on in the bottom of the fourth, a fielder’s choice for Cargill, and single then stolen base for Charlton put two in scoring position for Ellis.

A perfect bunt single by the freshman on an attempted suicide squeeze worked even better in BU’s favor, with Cargill easily beating any chance at a play at the plate, forcing an errant throw by the Minutewomen, allowing Charlton to score a pivotal, additional insurance run.

UMass would plate two in the top of the sixth, testing the Lady Bear defense. BU pulled through, closing out the 3-2 win.

Kelsee Selman (7-2) took the win for BU in the circle, working the second-straight complete game win for the BU pitching staff.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Lady Bears had two complete game wins from the pitching staff, with McGlaun and Selman both going the distance in the first two complete game, seven inning wins by a BU pitcher this season.

The three BU starting pitchers have combined for 28 strikeouts in the team’s four games this weekend, posting a team total 1.30 ERA.

Maddison Kettler (14) and Shelby Friudenberg (13) both extended their respective reached base streaks, with Kettler off to a strong start to her freshman season and Friudenberg one away from tying her career high.

TOP QUOTES

“Well, we know there’s going to be a time in Division I softball where a pitcher is going to be a little more vulnerable. She started out really dominating and throwing really well. We got to that point where we had enough of a cushion for her, and that’s what we expect out of our offense – to build the lead to a point where our opponent can’t overcome it. Three runs is a lot of runs in our sport, so I thought she threw a great game overall.” – Baylor head coach Glenn Moore, on Selman’s game in the circle

“Just throwing strikes is making it a lot simpler for me. With the defense I have behind me, like Cargill at third – just literally anybody out there – I know they’re going to go all out and make plays. So that makes it 10 times easier just to keep it simple and throw strikes.” – Baylor pitcher Kelsee Selman, on improving control and confidence

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears will face SIUE (11-3) in the Baylor Invitational championship on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 12:00 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

