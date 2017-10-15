No. 25 Baylor tops K-State in 4 sets

MANHATTAN, KANSAS - Baylor volleyball (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) had career nights from Aniah Philo and Yossiana Pressley as the Bears rolled to a four-set win over Kansas State (9-11, 2-5) Saturday night at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kan.

Philo totaled a career-high 23 digs in the back row and added 12 kills on a .407 attack effort for her third double-double of the season. Pressley led all players with 20 kills on a .381 hitting percentage, surpassing her previous career high of 18.

Baylor fell into an early hole and was forced to call an early timeout with a 5-2 deficit in the opening frame, but BU went on a big run to lead by six, 16-10. The Wildcats fought back and made it a back-and-forth game before the Bears finished out the set with a kill from Staiger, winning 25-22.

BU ran out to the 11-8 lead after a Shelly Fanning kill, and multiple kills from Pressley, Staiger and Philo closed out the set and gave the Bears a 2-0 match lead.

Baylor slowed down in the third set and trailed for most of the set, tying the set at 22-22 before K-State used two kills and a service ace to close out the frame, 25-22.

BU meant business in the fourth set as the Bears hit .464 en route to the 25-11 fourth-set win, handing K-State its worst set loss since then-No. 10 Nebraska did the same damage on Sept. 15.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Aniah Philo had her third double-double of the season with a 12-kill, 23-dig performance while also adding three aces and two blocks.

• Yossiana Pressley had a career-high 20 kills on a .381 hitting efficiency and added eight digs and four blocks in the win.

• Camryn Freiberg had the second-best attack percentage in a four-set match in program history, hitting .714 for 10 kills on 14 attempts (no errors).

• Katie Staiger posted a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs for her 12th of the season and 32nd of her career.

• Baylor’s 71 digs were the best defensive performance since the team’s 72-dig effort against Texas State.

• The Bears have now won four straight matches in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2009 season. BU won six straight from Sept. 19 – Oct. 7, 2009.

• BU’s 16-4 start through 20 matches is the best season mark since 2009. The 2009 squad was 17-3 through the first 20 matches.

STAT OF THE MATCH

23 – the career dig total by junior Aniah Philo against the Wildcats.

TOP QUOTE

“We’re going to get better and better. Again, it was so great to see Yossi (Pressley) hit at such a high level. We’ve got a freshman leading a very mature team in kills tonight, hitting .381. She really was the difference maker. They focused on Katie (Staiger), but we had Yossi at .381 and Aniah (Philo) hitting over .400 plus 23 digs. We can get so much better, but we have some depth. I feel like we have some good things like serving, defense and blocking.” -head coach Ryan McGuyre

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears head back to Waco to host No. 9 Kansas in a top-25 showdown as part of Dig Pink Night Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT. The match will be showcased on Fox Sports Southwest.

