No. 4/4 WBB Battles Texas Monday

FOR THE TOP SPOT…

No. 4/4 Baylor women’s basketball (25-2, 14-1) and No. 8/8 Texas (21-5, 14-1) collide at 8 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Feb. 20, inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The winner will take a one-game advantage in the Big 12 regular season title race.

FOLLOW ALONG…

Monday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 with Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Kara Lawson (analyst) calling the action. Live audio is also available on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and ESPN 1660 AM in Waco, Texas. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogelman (analyst) are on the call.

SERIES RUNDOWN…

● Texas leads Baylor, 58-35, in the all-time series.

● Under head coach Kim Mulkey, the Lady Bears hold the advantage, 26-11.

● Baylor has won 14 of the last 15 matchups against the Longhorns, the loss coming on Feb. 6, 2017, in Waco, 85-79.

● In games played in Austin, the Longhorns lead the series, 27-12.

● The Lady Bears have won six consecutive games against Texas in Austin. Their last road loss to the Longhorns came on Jan. 31, 2010, 61-50.

