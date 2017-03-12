No. 5 Highlanders split with Grayson

SHERMAN, TEXAS - The McLennan Highlanders and Grayson Vikings split today's conference doubleheader in Sherman.



Grayson defeated McLennan 7-2 in game one with Chandler Cannon taking the loss on the mound for the Highlanders.



McLennan scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Griffin Williams drew a lead-off walk and Chris Roller was safe on an error. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice by Joe Breaux and scored on a single by Brendan Venter.



The Vikings tied the game with two runs in the third. Andrew Miller walked and Seth Mullins was hit by the pitch. Anthony Barnardez was safe at first on a McLennan error bringing Miller in to score. Brayden Webb then singled to score Mullins.



Grayson took the lead with four runs in the fifth. Miller walked, advanced around to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Mullins. Mullins moved around to third on another McLennan error and Brad Barnett singled. Webb singled to score Mullins and Barnett scored on an error that put Michael Chambers on first. Webb was then thrown out at the plate. Chambers moved to second on a ground out by Jared Viracola and scored on a single by Ryne Randle.



The final Vikings run came in the sixth a Westyn Swenson walked and scored on a single by Miller.



It was all McLennan in game two as the Highlanders picked up an 11-0 shut-out win with Jase Embry on the mound.



The Highlanders exploded for six runs in the top of the first. Roller singled, Joe Breaux was hit by the pitch and Venter walked to load the bases. Josh Breaux followed with a single to score Roller and Joe Breaux. Venter then scored on a ground out by Brock Morrison. Cole Haring and Nick Thornquist both walked to load the bases again. Mario Vela followed with a single to score Josh Breaux and Haring scored on a wild pitch. Thornquist then scored on a single by Roller.



McLennan added a run in the second as Josh Breaux reached first safely and moved to second on an error then scored on a single by Morrison.



Another Highlander run scored in the third as George Callil singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Roller.



McLennan sealed the run-rule win with three runs in the top of the fifth. Vela and Callil both singled and scored on a double by Roller. Roller then scored on a Grayson error.



"Today was really the tale of two different games. In game one, we just didn't play well enough to win. We didn't pitch well enough; we didn't throw enough strikes; we didn't make plays on defense; and we sure didn't hit well enough. It was a really disappointing effort in game one," head coach Mitch Thompson said. "But I have to give our guys credit. I was really proud of the way they bounced back in game two. Embry gave us an outstanding game on the mound. We jumped on top of them right off the bat in the first inning, having really good at bats and getting back into it. Then we just continued to add on to that for the rest of the ballgame. All in all when you lose the first game and come out to earn a split with the win in game two, you come home a little happier than if you had lost them both."



"We ended up going 2-2 with Grayson in the series. They beat us 9-0, we beat them 11-0 and then we both beat each other 7-2. So it was a pretty even series, two games apiece, and we will get ready for Ranger starting on Wednesday."



The Highlanders will travel to Ranger for a doubleheader with the Rangers at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Fans in the Waco area can tune to 101.3 FM to hear Tom Barfield and Lark Smith call the games live. The games will also be streamed online at www.1660espn.com; />

Grayson 7, McLennan 2

McLennan 200 000 0 – 2 2 3

Grayson 002 041 x – 7 7 3

Nick Urbantke, Chandler Cannon (4), Palmer Wenzel (5), Michael Cugini (6) and Nic Motley. Landon Staats, Taylor Floyd (6) and Seth Mullins. WP: Staats; LP: Cannon. Leading hitters – McLennan: Brendan Venter (1-3, 2 RBI); Grayson: Andrew Miller (1-2, RBI), Seth Mullins (2-3, RBI), Anthony Barnardez (0-2, RBI), Brayden Webb (2-3, 2 RBI) and Ryne Randle (1-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 16-5 (1-2).



McLennan 11, Grayson 0

McLennan 611 030 0 – 11 16 0

Grayson 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Jase Embry and Nick Thornquist. Milik Minter, Spencer Hynes (1), Zach Phillips (1), Kendall Kennedy (5) and Seth Mullins. WP: Embry; LP: Hynes. Leading hitters – McLennan: Chris Roller (4-5, 2B, 4 RBI), Brendan Venter (2-4), Josh Breaux (1-5, 2 RBI), Brock Morrison (3-4, 2 RBI), Mario Vela (2-4, RBI) and George Callil (2-4); Grayson: Brady Manning (1-2). Record: McLennan 17-5 (2-2).

