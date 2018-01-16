Killeen native will not represent Team USA in 2018 Olympics

Photo: Kehri Jones Facebook Page (Photo: Custom)

Killeen native Kehri Jones will not represent Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the athlete said via her Facebook page.

In the post, the team stated on Jones' behalf that she was not chosen to be one of four members of the Team USA Women's bobsled team.

The committee released this statement in the post from Jones' verified Facebook page:

We appreciate everyone’s support, thoughts and prayers. It has been an amazing last few years leading up to this moment. She is still one of the best bobsledders AND is a World Champion. She has represented Texas well. There are too many individuals to name everyone by name, but you all know who you are ...thank you, thank you, thank you!! Thank you Central Texas and Fort Hood. Also, thanks to her sponsors, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DSG) and Proctor and Gamble (P&G). LOVE YOU Kehri Jones!!!

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 9 on KCEN-TV.

