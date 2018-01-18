Local Koreans react to united Olympics team

Local Koreans in Killeen discuss how they feel about North Korea and South Korea agreeing to march under a unified flag during the Winter Olympics. (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - North and South Korea agreed to form their first joint Olympics team in more than a decade and have their nations' athletes march together during the opening ceremony in February.

The news received mixed reaction from members of the Korean community in Killeen, many of whom came from South Korea years ago.

"They're supposed to be get together all the time, but they're not. Now with the Olympics, there's a reason maybe they get together," resident Joy Stewart said while speaking at a local hair salon. "So, it's happy to see, happy to see they at least talk or try working on something."

"I think it is really great to see North Korea and South Korea marching together," said Hui Lambertis.

It's something that has been done before during the Winter and Summer Olympics. The last time the two power marched united was back in Italy 12 years ago. Some Central Texans with ties to South Korea were more wary than others.

"Intention is good, motive is good, wanting to be united, but as we know about North Korea, it's been under dictatorship for so long, I think South Korea government needs to be aware of that," said the President of the Killeen Korean American Association, Yun Ju Park.

Park said South Korea needs to be wary about the nuclear power of North Korea. With increasing aggression from North Korea in recent months, the development is a little concerning for some.

"You know he's crazy. We all know he's crazy," said Yun Lowe. "I think they feel a little nervous about North Korean people attending over there Olympics because we don't know what's going to happen, what he's thinking, what's in his mind. People are pretty uncomfortable, they're pretty scared too, I think."

"I don't like it, North Korea, South Korea team and go play, I don't like that," said another resident named Pil.

But many Koreans do hope North and South Korea can become one in the future.

"South Korean people, they would like to be united one day," Park explained. And Stewart agreed.

"Someday, they get together, there's no more North Korea or South Korea, just Korea," she said.

© 2018 KCEN-TV