Olympic champ Iouri Podladtchikov suffers nasal fracture in X Games

Swiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov poses with his silver medal on the podium of the men's halfpipe final in the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski World Championships 2017 in Sierra Nevada on March 11, 2017. (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

Olympic gold medalist Iouri Podladtchikov suffered a head injury in a crash during the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the X Games on Sunday night.

Podladtchikov, 29, crashed on the final hit of his second run in the halfpipe in Aspen, Colo.

In a statement, the X Games said CT scans were negative for a brain or neck injury but that Podladtchikov suffered a nasal fracture.

“He is alert and conversing and will be kept for observation,” the statement said.

Iouri Podladtchikov takes a hard fall at the #XGames pic.twitter.com/ndv9MmBL8C — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 29, 2018

Podladtchikov appeared to lose his footing as he attempted to land the trick, and his head slapped against the wall of the halfpipe before he slid into the flat bottom.

He was down on the course for several minutes before being carted off.

Earlier Sunday, the X Games said in a statement that Podladtchikov was being evaluated for a head injury and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Scary scene as Iouri Podladtchikov taken off on stretcher after crash in halfpipe @XGames pic.twitter.com/dIzULFgfAX — Patrick Graham (@pgraham34) January 29, 2018

The Swiss rider won gold in Sochi after landing a cab double cork 1440, a trick he pioneered and dubbed the YOLO flip.

A two-time Olympian and four-time X Games medalist, Podladtchikov returned to competing this season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in March.

