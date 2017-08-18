Pigskin Preview - Harker Heights Knights

Harker Heights is hoping to build off of last year's 6-5 record, which saw them reach the bi-district round of the playoffs. Head coach Jerry Edwards said being able to represent District 8-6A in the post season was a huge accomplishment for his team.

The Knights are picked to finish 4th by Dave Campbell's magazine. The players talked about how the expectations for this team is now higher than in years past.

