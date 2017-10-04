Rangers Exercise Jeff Banister's 2019 Contract Option

Arlington, Texas— The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has exercised the 2019 option on the contract of manager Jeff Banister.

“With Jeff as our manager, we have had a lot of success over the last three years,” said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager on Daniels. “Despite a number of challenges with injuries and other circumstances in 2017, our team stayed in contention until the last week of the season. His leadership and work ethic played a significant role in that. I look forward to working with Jeff as we begin planning and preparing for 2018.”

Originally signed to a three-year contract with a team option for 2018 when he was appointed as manager on October 16, 2014, the Rangers reworked and extended Banister’s contract on February 19, 2016, picking up the 2018 option and adding the 2019 option at that time.

Banister had guided Texas to a 261-225 (.537) regular season record and a pair of A.L. West Division titles in his three seasons at the helm.

The Texas Rangers also announced several adjustments to the club’s 2018 major league coaching staff.

The club will not exercise its 2018 contract option on bullpen coach Brad Holman. First base coach Hector Ortiz has been appointed bullpen coach while continuing to serve as the staff’s catching instructor.

Five members of Jeff Banister’s staff, third base coach Tony Beasley, pitching coach Doug Brocail, bench coach Steve Buechele, hitting coach Anthony Iapoce, and assistant hitting coach Justin Mashore, are expected to return in their current roles for 2018. Josh Bonifay, who was the Rangers’ major league field coordinator in 2017, will return to the organization in a role to be determined on either the major or minor league level.

Holman as served as the major league bullpen coach the last two seasons after worked as minor league pitching coach in the Texas organization from 2009-15. Ortiz has spent the last three seasons as Texas’ first base coach.

RANGERS RELEASE PRINCE FIELDER

The Rangers also announced on Wednesday that first baseman-designated hitter Prince Fielder has been released.

Fielder spent the entire 2017 season on the 60-day disabled list. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 19, 2016 and underwent surgery for a cervical fusion of the C4-C5 discs on July 29, 2016. Fielder was transferred to the 60-day DL August 1, 2016. He had previously had a cervical fusion of the C5-C6 discs on May 27, 2014.

Fielder’s last major league appearance was on July 18, 2016. He finished his major league career with a .283 average, 319 home runs, and 1028 RBI in 1611 games with Milwaukee (2005-11), Detroit (2012-13), and Texas (2014-16).

