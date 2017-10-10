Rangers Outright Espino, Gosselin, Hoying, and Middlebrooks

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the following four players have cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock: RHP Paulo Espino, INF Phil Gosselin, OF Jared Hoying, and INF Will Middlebrooks. Gosselin and Middlebrooks have both declined the outright assignments and elected to become free agents.

Espino had no record and a 5.68 ERA (4 ER/6.1 IP) over 6 relief appearances with Texas after being acquired in an August 26 trade with Milwaukee and recalled by the Rangers on September 1. Gosselin went 1-for-8 in 12 games as a reserve spanning three stints with Texas: August 19-20, August 22-25, and September 5-end of season. He was originally received from Pittsburgh in a waiver claim on August 12.

Hoying batted .222 (17-72) with one home run and 7 RBI over 36 games spanning two stints with Texas this season: May 16-June 18 and September 4-end of season. Middlebrooks hit .211 (8-38) with no home runs and 3 RBI in 22 games for the Rangers after having his contract purchased on September 1, this after leading Triple-A Round Rock in home runs (23) and RBI (64) in 2017.

With these transactions, the Rangers now have 36 players on the club’s 40-man roster, along with two players on the 60-day disabled list.

© 2017 KCEN-TV