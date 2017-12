Re-living the 2017 Texas High School Football season

Share This Story

Alas, the Texas High School Football season has ended.

Four teams from Central Texas made it to the promised land that is AT&T Stadium.

But realignment looms for our teams, so as we reflect on our teams' performances in 2017, we look ahead at who's moving up or down after UIL released classes for the upcoming realignment.

Other changes UIL is making for the 2018-20 period, Bi-District home games for higher-seeded teams will be extended into the 5A playoffs, as stated in an interview during the State Championships in Arlington, when UIL announced its success. In addition, pre-determined splits have been announced for 5A as they have in Classes 4A and smaller, for football.

Class

School

2017 District

2017 Record (Postseason run)

Enrollment (released by UIL)

2018-20 Classification (released by UIL)

6A

Belton

2017 District: 8-6A

2017 Record: 6-5 (6A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 3,366

2018-20 Classification: 6A

Copperas Cove

2017 District: 8-6A

2017 Record: 5-6 (6A-Div. II Bi-District)

Enrollment: 2.269

2018-20 Classification: 6A

Ellison

2017 District: 8-6A

2017 Record: 5-6 (6A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 2,979

2018-20 Classification: 6A

Harker Heights

2017 District: 8-6A

2017 Record: 5-5

Enrollment: 2,787

2018-20 Classification:6A

Killeen

2017 District: 8-6A

2017 Record: 4-6

Enrollment: 2,646

2018-20 Classification: 6A

Shoemaker

2017 District: 8-6A

2017 Record: 0-10

Enrollment: 2,576

2018-20 Classification: 6A

Midway

2017 District: 8-6A

2017 Recrod: 15-1 (6A-Div. II State Runner-up)

Enrollment: 2:448

2018-20 Classification: 6A

5A

Temple

2017 District: 18-5A

2017 Record: 10-4 (5A-Div. Quarterfinalist)

Enrollment: 2,269

2018-20 Classification: 6A

Waco High

2017 District: 18-5A

2017 Record: 6-5 (5A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 2,195

2018-20 Classification: 6A

University

2017 District 18-5A

2017 Record: 0-10

Enrollment: 1,803

2018-20 Classification: 5A-Div. II

4A

China Spring

2017 District: 13-4A-I

2017 Record: 9-4 (4A-Div. I 3rd Round)

Enrollment: 817

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. I

Gatesville

2017 District: 13-4A-I

2017 Record: 7-4 (4A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 859

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. I

Lampasas

2017 District: 13-4A-I

2017 Record: 2-8

Enrollment: 1,008

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. I

La Vega

2017 District: 13-4A-I

2017 Record: 14-1 (4A-Div. I Semifinalist)

Enrollment: 865

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. I

Connally

2017 District: 9-4A-II

2017 Record:3-7

Enrollment: 638

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. II

Hillsboro

2017 District: 4-4A-II

2017 Record: 3-8 (4A-Div. II Bi-District)

Enrollment: 537

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. II

Lorena

2017 District: 9-4A-II

2017 Record: 5-7 (4A-Div. II Area Round)

Enrollment: 577

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. II

Mexia

2017 District: 9-4A-II

2017 Record: 6-6 (4A-Div. II Area Round)

Enrollment: 508

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. II

Robinson

2017 District: 9-4A-II

2017 Record: 2-8

Enrollment: 704

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. II

Salado

2017 District: 9-4A-II

2017 Record: 12-2 (4A-Div. II Quarterfinalist)

Enrollment: 563

2018-20 Classification: 4A-Div. II

3A

Cameron Yoe

2017 District: 10-3A-I

2017 Record: 4-7 (3A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 488

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

Groesbeck

2017 District: 9-3A-I

2017 Record: 6-5 (3A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 468

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

Little River-Academy

2017 District: 10-3A-I

2017 Record: 3-7

Enrollment: 454

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

McGregor

2017 District: 10-3A-I

2017 Record: 6-5 (3A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 420

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

Rockdale

2017 District: 10-3A-I

2017 Record: 13-3 (3A-Div. I State Champion)

Enrollment: 453

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

Teague

2017 District: 9-3A-I

2017 Record: 11-3 (3A-Div. I Quarterfinalist)

Enrollment: 428

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

Troy

2017 District: 10-3A-I

2017 Record: 3-7

Enrollment: 428

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

West

2017 District: 9-3A-I

2017 Record: 10-3 (3A-Div. I 3rd Round)

Enrollment: 452

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

Whitney

2017 District: 9-3A-I

2017 Record: 5-5

Enrollment: 457

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. I

Bruceville-Eddy

2017 District: 12-3A-II

2017 Record: 5-6 (3A-Div. II Bi-District)

Enrollment: 218

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Clifton

2017 District: 11-3A-II

2017 Record: 8-3 (3A-Div. II Area Round)

Enrollment: 293

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. II

Marlin

2017 District: 12-3A-II

2017 Record: 4-7 (3A-Div. II Bi-District)

Enrollment: 218

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Rogers

2017 District: 13-3A-II

2017 Record: 4-6

Enrollment: 293

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. II

2A

Axtell

2017 District: 8-2A-I

2017 Record: 3-7

Enrollment: 211

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Bartlett

2017 District: 13-2A-II

2017 Record: 1-9

Enrollment: 94

2018-20 Classification: 1A (Will play 11-man football in 2A-Div. II)

Bosqueville

2017 District: 8-2A-I

2017 Record: 7-6 (2A-Div. I 3rd Round)

Enrollment: 196

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Bremond

2017 District: 10-2A-II

2017 Record: 10-2 (2A-Div. II Area Round)

Enrollment: 138

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. II

Chilton

2017 District: 10-2A-II

2017 Record: 2-8

Enrollment: 145

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. II

Crawford

2017 District: 7-2A-I

2017 Record: 11-3 (2A-Div. I Quarterfinalist)

Enrollment: 172

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Goldthwaite

2017 District: 7-2A-I

2017 Record: 4-7 (2A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 167

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Hamilton

2017 District: 7-2A-I

2017 Record: 5-4

Enrollment: 240

2018-20 Classification: 3A-Div. II

Hico

2017 District: 7-2A-I

2017 Record: 7-4 (2A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 163

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Holland

2017 District: 13-2A-I

2017 Record: 10-3 (2A-Div. I 3rd Round)

Enrollment: 214

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Hubbard

2017 District: 10-2A-II

2017 Record: 4-7 (2A-Div. II Bi-District)

Enrollment: 122

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. II

Mart

2017 District: 8-2A-I

2017 Record: 15-1 (2A-Div. I State Champion)

Enrollment: 157

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. II

Milano

2017 District: 13-2A-II

2017 Record: 11-2 (2A-Div. II Area Round)

Enrollment: 174

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Moody

2017 District: 13-2A-I

2017 Record: 4-6

Enrollment: 197

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Riesel

2017 District: 8-2A-I

2017 Record: 5-6 (2A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 215

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Rosebud-Lott

2017 District: 13-2A-I

2017 Record: 6-5 (2A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 213

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

San Saba

2017 District: 7-2A-I

2017 Record: 3-7

Enrollment: 183

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

Valley Mills

2017 District: 7-2A-I

2017 Record: 0-10

Enrollment: 206

2018-20 Classification: 2A-Div. I

1A (6-man)

Abbott

2017 District: 14-1A-I

2017 Record: 5-5

Enrollment: 93

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. I

Aquilla

2017 District: 14-1A-I

2017 Record: 8-3 (1A-Div. I Bi-District)

Enrollment: 86

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. I

Buckholts

2017 District: 16-1A-II

2017 Record: 7-4 (1A-Div. II Bi-District)

Enrollment: 44

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. II

Calvert

2017 District: 16-1A-II

2017 Record: 9-2 (1A-Div. II Bi-District)

Enrollment: 47

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. II

Coolidge

2017 District: 14-1A-I

2017 Record: 9-3 (1A-Div. I Regionals)

Enrollment: 88

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. I

Cranfills Gap

2017 District: 14-1A-II

2017 Record: 4-6

Enrollment: 39

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. II

Evant

2017 District: 10-1A-I

2017 Record: 7-3

Enrollment: 85

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. I

Gholson

2017 District: 14-1A-I

2017 Record: 2-8

Enrollment: 76

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. I

Jonesboro

2017 District: 10-1A-I

2017 Record: 13-2 (1A-Div. I State Runner-up)

Enrollment: 80

2018-20 Classification: 1A-DIv. I

Penelope

2017 District: 14-1A-I

2017 Record: 6-4

Enrollment: 76

2018-20 Classification: 1A-Div. I

TAPPS (District alignments already released)

District 3-Div. III:

Reicher Catholic HS

Austin Texas School for the Deaf

Geneva School of Boerne

San Marcos Academy

Schertz John Paul II

District 3-Div. IV:

Central Texas Christian

Hallettsville Sacred Heart

San Antonio St. Gerard

Shiner St. Paul

6-man-Div. I-District 2:

Vanguard College Prep.

Austin Veritas Academy

Austin Hill Country Christian

Marble Falls Faith Academy

Round Rock Concordia

Round Rock Christian

6-man-Div. II-District 2: