Reminder: 2017 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan Travels to Blooming Grove and Waco Tomorrow

The 2017 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will travel to Blooming Grove and Waco on Thursday, January 12.

Participating in the Caravan will be pitcher Tony Barnette, pitcher Matt Bush and announcer Matt Hicks.

The Rangers schedule in Blooming Grove:

2:00-3:00 p.m. — Grant Presentation for Blooming Grove ISD, at Blooming Grove High School Gymnasium, 212 West Grady Street, Blooming Grove, Texas, 76626

The Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will present a $10,000.00 grant to Blooming Grove ISD. The funds will be used for two scoreboards for baseball and softball fields.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation instituted the Grant Program to 2012 as another means to promote the growth and development of youth baseball and softball. As part of its partnership with the Rangers, Globe Life is making a substantial commitment to support youth baseball and softball programs in the Rangers’ five-state territory by joining with the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation in the grant partnership program.

Representatives from Blooming Grove ISD and Blooming Grove Youth Sports will join Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation Executive Director Karin Morris and the Rangers caravan participants in the presentation.

Members of the Rangers caravan will be available for interviews.

The Rangers schedule in Waco:

4:45-5:15 p.m. — MEDIA AVAILABILITY at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 210 North New Road, Waco, Texas, 76710

5:30-6:15 p.m. — Free Autograph Signing at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 210 North New Road, Waco, Texas,

76710

BLOOMING GROVE & WACO CARAVAN PARTICIPANTS

TONY BARNETTE (RHP) — Made his major league debut on April 5 at 32 years, 148 days old after spending the previous six seasons pitching in Japan…went 7-3 with a 2.09 ERA (14 ER/60.1 IP) in 53 relief appearances…his 2.09 relief ERA ranked 8th in the A.L. and was best among Rangers relievers, 2nd-best among league rookie relievers (HOU’s Chris Devenski-1.61)…was among team leaders in relief innings (3rd), appearances (4th), and relief K’s (4th, 49)…right-handed batters hit just .205 (25-122), and opposition had .149 (10-67) avg. with RISP…became the first American-born pitcher with 50+ appearances in his first ML season at age 32-or-older in baseball history (also 6 natives of Japan, one from Korea)…posted a 17.1-inning scoreless streak from 7/2-8/10, longest by a Ranger all season…is one of 12 natives of Alaska to have ever played in the majors, first with Texas.

MATT BUSH (RHP) — Enters his second major league campaign after going 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA (17 ER/61.2 IP) in 58 relief appearances with the Rangers in 2016…had 15th-lowest relief ERA in the A.L…his 7 relief wins tied Texas staff lead and were T5th in the A.L…averaged 8.90 SO per 9 innings, 5th-best ever by a qualifying rookie reliever for Texas…had contract purchased from Double-A Frisco on May 13 and posted 1.02 ERA (2 ER/17.2 IP) over his first 19 ML outings through June 22…held right-handed batters to a .171 (24-140) average, 7th-best in the A.L. and 13th in MLB (min. 125 opp. AB)…made major league debut May 13 against Toronto, whiffing Josh Donaldson for his first ML strikeout (first BF)…was the first former number one overall selection in the June draft to make his ML debut as a pitcher after having been drafted as a position player.

MATT HICKS — Begins his fifth full season working with Eric Nadel, the 2014 Ford C. Frick Award winner, in the radio booth on the Rangers Radio Network…originally joined the broadcast team in June 2012…previously served as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks of the Texas League since 2005…has 26 years of professional baseball play-by-play experience.

