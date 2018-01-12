Report: After interviewing with Colts, Rhule decides to stay at Baylor

The same week ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported Matt Rhule interviewed for the Indianapolis Colt's head coaching job, Rhule has withdrawn his name from consideration for the NFL gig, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

#Baylor coach Matt Rhule, following an interview with the #Colts, has informed the team that he elected to remain with his school, source said. ... Yes, he has rhuled Indy out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2018

Rhule, 42, recently completed the first year of his seven-year contract at Baylor University, where the Bears finished with an abysmal 1-11 record. In fairness to Rhule, that record came after he stepped into a school still reeling from the fallout of the University's sexual assault scandal and the long-term impact of former Coach Art Briles' firing. There were also an abundance of injuries that plagued the team last season.

Rhule has had plenty of previous collegiate success, though. During his last coaching job at Temple University, he led that team to its first conference championship since 1967.

He has some limited experience in the NFL, too, as offensive line coach for the New York Giants for one season five years ago.

The latest news that Rhule plans to stay with Baylor in Waco means the Colts will be looking elsewhere for a new head coach. The NFL job has been open since the team fired Chuck Pagano in December after six years with the organization.

