Rockdale wins first state title in 41 years

ARLINGTON - Things didn't start out the way Rockdale hoped for. When the Tigers figured everything out, there was no stopping them.

The Tigers would cap off their season with an emotional win against Brock.

Rockdale has overcome a lot of adversity this season and they were ready to make history Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Tigers fell into an early 21-0 hole and all signs pointed to a blowout, but like they say, "Tiger Fight Never Dies."

Rockdale Head Coach Jeff Miller said they could not have started any worse.

HIGHLIGHTS: The Rockdale Tigers rattled off 28 unanswered points in the SECOND QUARTER! @rtxtigers lead Brock 28-21 at halftime of the Class 3A DI title game



Torry Locklin (@Torrylocklin) & #Sooners signee Jaquayln Crawford (@KingCrawford_ ) have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥#UILState #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/cVfspHyMhV — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) December 21, 2017

However, Rockdale got rolling in the second quarter, they took a 28-21 lead into the break and never looked back - scoring 45 unanswered points to beat Brock 45-29. It is their first state championship since 1976.

The Tigers defense forced three turnovers, Sooners signee Jaqualyn Crawford and Torry Locklin dominated for three-straight quarters.

"Thank you for doing the dirty work, the little things, the attention to detail"



Here's Jeff Miller's message to his Tigers after Rockdale won its first state title in 41 years! pic.twitter.com/qMwCeERBkf — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) December 22, 2017

Crawford was named Defensive MVP and Locklin was named Offensive MVP. Coach Miller knows this has been a long time coming.

"I know there's a lot of kiddos out there that deserve a state championship and I know that," Miller said. "But I promise you there's not a group that deserves it more than the group that won it tonight."

In November, Channel 6 reported a story about how the Rockdale community came together to support a family suffering from a tragic loss.

Rockdale senior Tyler Lehmkuhl's dad, Matt, passed away the day before two-a-days started. Tyler did not even know if he wanted to play football but he knew it is what his dad would have wanted. Now, he is a state champion.

Lehmkuhl and his mom shared a special moment after the win and what happened on the final play of the game was just as special.

HUGE congrats to Tyler Lehmkuhl and his family!!



Tyler's dad Matt passed away the day before two-a-days this season. He didn't know if he was even going to play football but he knew it's what his dad would've wanted....and now he's a state champion!! #UILState #KeepItLit pic.twitter.com/HpUawTla9z — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) December 22, 2017

Coach Miller's son, Gunner, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2015. Gunner is in remission and Thursday night, he took the final snap for the Tigers.

"He's been through a lot and to see him go out there. It was amazing," Locklin said.

Miller said it was not his idea.

"It was his teammate's idea," Miller said. "I'm not smart enough to even think of that. I had some of them come to me and they were like can we do this?"

The players did not have to ask Miller twice.

"They didn't have to ask me twice"



Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller's son played for the Tigers until he was diagnosed with bone cancer. He is currently in remission (🙌🏻)and today Gunner Miller took the final snap for the Rockdale Tigers in their state title win! #UILState pic.twitter.com/ICCHnTsdOe — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) December 22, 2017

