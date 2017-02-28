Shriners Hospitals For Children College Classic Returns to Minute Maid Park This Weekend

HOUSTON, TX — Two of the top five teams in NCAA Baseball, in TCU and LSU, headline a strong field for the 17th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children® College Classic, which will be held at Minute Maid Park from March 3-5, 2017. The three-day, six-team, nine-game tournament will feature six premier programs from the Big 12 and SEC conferences.

The 2017 field could be considered the strongest lineup in tournament history, featuring five teams ranked in the top 25 by D1Baseball.com. The 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic will include TCU (#1), LSU (#4), Texas Tech (#10), Ole Miss (#11), Texas A&M (#15) and Baylor. The six teams have all got off to strong starts, combining for a 42-4 record through last weekend’s games, including undefeated starts by Ole Miss (7-0) and Baylor (8-0).

FIRST PITCH LUNCHEON THURSDAY

The Astros Foundation will celebrate the start of the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at the First Pitch Luncheon held Thursday, March 2, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The luncheon is a ticketed event for fans, but will also be open to working media. One-on-one interviews with coaches will begin at approximately 1 p.m.

The program, which will be held on the club level at Minute Maid Park, will be emceed by Astros broadcaster Bill Brown and by Shriners Hospitals for Children patient Alec Cabacungan. The five coaches in attendance will be Baylor Head Coach Steve Rodriguez, LSU Head Coach Paul Mainieri, TCU Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M Head Coach Rob Childress and Texas Tech Head Coach Tim Tadlock. The Executive Director of the Astros Foundation Twila Carter and the President of Shriners Hospitals for Children Jerry Gantt will also be in attendance.

Individual tickets for the luncheon are available for $40 or tables of 10 can be purchased for $400. Visit Astros.com/CollegeClassic for details.

If you plan on covering the luncheon, please contact Steve Grande in the Astros Communications department at sgrande@astros.com.

BATTING PRACTICE THURSDAY

All six clubs will take batting practice on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, which is open to the media, but closed to the public. The schedule for Thursday’s batting practice is as follows:

Baylor 2-2:55 p.m.

Texas A&M 3-3:55 p.m.

Texas Tech 4-4:55 p.m.

TCU 5-5:55 p.m.

Ole Miss 6-6:55 p.m.

LSU 7-7:55 p.m.

For access to the stadium on Thursday, please call Steve Grande at 713-447-2774.

CREDENTIALS AVAILABLE/ENTRANCE INSTRUCTIONS

If you have not done so already, please submit your credential requests before games begin on Friday. Those can be sent via email to Jake Holtrop at jholtrop@astros.com. Credentials can be picked up beginning on Thursday from the Union Station lobby receptionist’s desk. On Friday and over the weekend, credentials will be distributed from the first base entrance.

For the entire weekend, media parking is available in the Astros controlled Lot A off of Texas Ave. on the south side of the stadium by presenting the attendant a credential for the tournament or a media ID. Please take note, due to a nearby Houston Dynamo game on Saturday, there will be limited media parking available, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

2017 SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN COLLEGE CLASSIC SCHEDULE*

Friday, March 3 Ole Miss (#21) at Baylor 12 p.m. FSN & FOX Sports GO

Texas Tech (#18) at Texas A&M (#15) 3:30 p.m. FSN & FOX Sports GO

TCU (#1) at LSU (#3) 7 p.m. FS2, FSN & FOX Sports GO

Saturday, March 4 Texas Tech (#18) at Ole Miss (#21) 12 p.m. FSN & FOX Sports GO

Baylor at LSU (#3) 3:30 p.m. FSN & FOX Sports GO

Texas A&M (#15) at TCU (#1) 7 p.m. FS2, FSN & FOX Sports GO

Sunday, March 5 LSU (#3) at Texas Tech (#18) 10 a.m. FSN & FOX Sports GO

TCU (#1) at Ole Miss (#21) 1:30 p.m. FSN & FOX Sports GO

Texas A&M (#15) at Baylor 5 p.m. FSN & FOX Sports GO

(home teams listed second)

* - times subject to change

For more information please visit Astros.com/CollegeClassic.

(© 2017 KCEN)