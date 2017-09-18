Staiger Earns Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

IRVING, TEXAS - Baylor volleyball senior Katie Staiger has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

This is the second weekly honor for the Bears this season as senior Camryn Freiberg earned DPOW honors on Aug. 28.

Staiger became Baylor’s all-time kills leader in the rally scoring era when she notched 20 kills against St. John’s Saturday morning, passing Katie Sanders (2006-09) with 1,570 career kills in the Bears’ 4-0 week.

Staiger notched double-doubles against LSU, Texas State and UTSA and is now averaging a double-double on the season (17.5 kills/match, 11.4 digs/match).

She was also named the Jason’s Deli Baylor Classic MVP after tallying 68 kills and averaging 6.18 kills per set.

For Staiger, it is the seventh conference offensive award of her collegiate career and her eighth Big 12 weekly award overall, after earning Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Sept. 29, 2014.

Her eight career weekly awards are a Baylor record for career honors from the conference, snapping Anna Breyfogle’s mark of five last season.

Baylor had a record-setting eight weekly honors in 2016.

